Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
- Christopher Kenneth Barham, 31, was charged May 28 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Theft
- A man on Sylvester Highway reported on May 28 that two unscratched lottery tickets and $3,105 in cash had been stolen from his truck.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
- Nathaniel Dalton Payne, 29, 1817 Camilla Highway, was charged May 24 with theft by receiving stolen property.
- Steven Christopher Dugood, 50, 2685 Fort Daniels Road, Dacula, Ga., was charged May 27 with driving under the influence (DUI), failure to obey stop sign and open container in vehicle.
- Cassandra Taylor Beason, 50, 163 Dean Matthews Road, was charged May 27 with driving under the influence (DUI).
- Dana Faye Banett, 51, 225 Indian Lake Drive, was charged May 28 with trespassing.
- James Anthony Ash, 32, 421 Thirtieth Street S.E., was charged May 25 with simple battery.
