Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Joseph John Prosser, 56, 613 Second St. N.W., was charged April 30 with simple battery.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast on April 30 in reference to damage to property. The victim advised officers that a brick was thrown through their “room window” and their vehicle’s tires had been slashed, wiper blades broken and the rear passenger door scratched. The total estimate of damages was not disclosed.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 10th Street Southeast on April 30 in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that their patio set had been stolen out of their front lawn. The set included an umbrella, table and two high chairs. The estimated value of the set is $400.
• Officers were dispatched to Motel 6, 2405 First Ave. S.E., on April 30 in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that their brown Gucci brand wallet was taken out of their unlocked car. Within the wallet were four Social Security cards, one Ameris Bank card, one EBT card, one driver’s license and two dollars in cash.
Georgia Public Safety Commission
Arrests
• Bobby Reshaun Grant, 36, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt 16, was charged April 30 with speeding and reckless driving.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Donald Eugene Carey, 71, 141 Doe Lane, was charged May 2 with D.U.I., open container and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Efrenz Santiago, 40, 1412 Seventh Ave. S.W., was charged April 30 with open container and D.U.I.
• William Lamar Vicks, 39, 4051 Forrest Run Circle, Valdosta, was charged May 2 with possession of marijuana, speeding, and D.U.I.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Allison Lynzee Gonzales, 35, 600 S. Main St., was charged April 29 with possession and use of a drug related object and possession of meth.
• Huntley Eliabeth Walker, 19, 1817 Camilla Hwy., Norman Park, was charged April 30 with tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of meth.
Deputies were dispatched to the Bay Store on Hwy. 37 E. on April 28 in reference to past occurred threats. The complainant stated that a woman later identified as Jeannie Fortune, 35, 379 Coleman Road, had threatened them. The complainant stated they were driving down Coleman Road behind Fortune when she suddenly stopped the vehicle blocking both lanes. Fortune then got out of her vehicle and made threats to the complainant through the vehicle’s driver side window. Deputies later located Fortune at her home where she had a “piece of paper covering her tag.” The deputies said they attempted to place Fortune under arrest before she began to flee. After catching up to Fortune she began to “violently resist arrest,” the sheriff’s office report said. While deputies tried to detain Fortune, she bit a deputy on the right hand causing “redness and swelling,” the report said After she was placed in the patrol car she began to “bang her head” against the containment cage and kick the windows. Before arriving at the Colquitt County Jail she also attempted to choke herself with the patrol car’s seat belt but was not injured, the deputy’s report said. Fortune was charged April 30 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct and simple battery against law enforcement.
• Mathew Rowland, 24, 334 Lovely Grove Church Road, Eastman, Ga., was charged April 30 with burglary.
• Satoya Nicole King, 35, 2909 Park Place, Tifton, was charged May 1 with failure to appear.
• Steven Oney Hess, 41, 121 S. Elm St., Dublin, Ga., was charged May 1 with failure to register as sex offender.
• Lalana Adele Henderson, 43, 200 Caitlin Lane, Thomasville, was charged April 30 with probation violation.
• Jonathan Ryan Boyd, 531-C DH Alderman Road, was charged April 30 with disorderly conduct and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Incidents
- Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hwy. 319 in reference to bad checks on May 1. The report said a woman had attempted to cash a forged check for $672.23 at the store and had received cash. Later the woman returned and attempted to cash a second check for $423.94. The employee noticed that the check numbers were the same for both checks and refused to cash the second check. The woman is currently wanted for fourth degree forgery in regards to this incident.
• Deputies were called to the Colquitt County Jail on April 30 in reference to a stolen cell phone. The complainant stated their cell phone was missing after two guests visited their residence. Both guests were identified for police records. The phone is valued at $600.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Hwy. 133 on April 30 in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant stated their 1985 Oldsmobile was stolen from their home. They stated that the vehicle did not previously run. The vehicle had “four flat tires and a missing hubcap.” The vehicle is valued at $3,500.
