Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Dontavious Montrell Canidate, 24, 711 Johnson Rd., Albany, was charged May 2 with failure to stop at a stop sign, no insurance, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Kimberly Ann Fedd, 37, 807 South Frye St. #163, Valdosta, was charged May 2 with driving while license suspended and slower vehicle keep right.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kevin Carbajal, 24, 605 Davis Ave., Tifton, was charged May 2 with driving without a license and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Frederick Demond Seay, 50, 789 Newton Rd., Norman Park, was charged May 2 with improper stopping, D.U.I. and failure to drive within single lane.
• Manuel Contreras, 17, 610 Lane St., was charged April 24 with D.U.I., possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possession of pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years of age.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Priscilla Marie Bergar, 31, 2014 Sardis Church Rd., was charged May 2 with probation violation.
• Mary Lee Starnes, 41, 330 South Railroad St., Norman Park, was charged May 2 with four counts of probation violation.
• Daniel Ray Reeves, 33, 188 Roy Price Rd., was charged May 2 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, public drunkenness and battery - family violence.
• Bradley Steven Roberts, 19, 1825 Overlook Drive, was charged May 2 with tail lights required.
• Jonathan Cecil Massey, 17, 724 Third Ave. S.E. Apt. B, was charged with May 2 with reckless conduct.
