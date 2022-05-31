Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Alfonso Alegria, 52, Moultrie, was charged May 28 with theft by shoplifting. 

• Francisco Jimenez-Munoz, 36, Dunn Rd. Lot 11 was charged May 29 with driving without a valid license and DUI.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Stacey Allison Spraggins, 57, 209 Jasmine Lane Lot 2, Omega, was charged May 29 cruelty to children - 2nd degree.

• Jeremy Deshawn Murray Jr, 17, 1800 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged May 27 with failure to appear and affray (battery).

