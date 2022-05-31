Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Alfonso Alegria, 52, Moultrie, was charged May 28 with theft by shoplifting.
• Francisco Jimenez-Munoz, 36, Dunn Rd. Lot 11 was charged May 29 with driving without a valid license and DUI.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Stacey Allison Spraggins, 57, 209 Jasmine Lane Lot 2, Omega, was charged May 29 cruelty to children - 2nd degree.
• Jeremy Deshawn Murray Jr, 17, 1800 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged May 27 with failure to appear and affray (battery).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.