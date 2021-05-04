Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Tyrek Lee, 328 Serena Drive, Norman Park, was charged May 4 with probation violation.
• Jasmine Loshelle Hampton, 25, 414 10th Ave. S.E., was charged May 2 with criminal trespass.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast in reference to an injured person. The man was reported to be lying in a grassy area on the southwest corner of an intersection. When asked if he was okay, he said he not in any pain but could not feel his legs. He was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center via EMS. After the officers had identified him as Richard Singleton, age and address not provided, they had discovered he was wanted in Alabama and Monroe County, Ga. A Colquitt Regional spokeswoman said Singleton was transferred to another facility.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Eulogio Dianas Flores, 65, 4616 Coolsprings Road, Ellenton, was charged May 3 with failure to drive within a single lane, D.U.I. and open container.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Teresa Rigdon, 51, 5410 US Hwy. 17 N., Lot 128, was charged May 3 with person party to a crime.
• Jontavious Richardson, 29, 181 Third St. Lot 8, Berlin, was charged May 2 with four counts of child molestation.
• Tequila Michele Raymond, 35, 459 Meritt Road, Hartsfield, was charged May 3 with first degree forgery.
• Oneki Huckaby, 26, 3109 Veterans Pkwy., was charged May 3 with probation violation.
• Kody Tyler Akridge, 30, 2974 Hwy. 270, Sale City, was charged May 3 with first degree forgery.
• Juan Sanchez, 3103 Sylvester Drive, was charged May 2 with battery.
• Emmanuel Malagon, 28, 225 Indian Lake Drive, was charged May 2 with battery.
