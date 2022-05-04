Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Carla Wade, 45, 1311 Bay Meadow Drive #A, Valdosta, was charged May 3 with obstruction of an officer and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Nicholas Santiago Hernandez, 2408 West Ave., was charged May 3, with failure to obey traffic control, D.U.I., open container and driving without a valid license.
• Javon Eugene Jordan, 17, 1009 Eighth Ave. N.W., was charged May 3 with possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and aggravated assault.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Andy Dale Ballard, 30, 266 West Fourth St., Adel, was charged May 3 with probation violation.
• Mathew Leonard Rowland, 25, 334 Lovely Grove Church Rd., Eastman, was charged May 3 with two counts of probation violation.
