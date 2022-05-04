Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Carla Wade, 45, 1311 Bay Meadow Drive #A, Valdosta, was charged May 3 with obstruction of an officer and speeding.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Nicholas Santiago Hernandez, 2408 West Ave., was charged May 3, with failure to obey traffic control, D.U.I., open container and driving without a valid license.

• Javon Eugene Jordan, 17, 1009 Eighth Ave. N.W., was charged May 3 with possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and aggravated assault. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Andy Dale Ballard, 30, 266 West Fourth St., Adel, was charged May 3 with probation violation.

• Mathew Leonard Rowland, 25, 334 Lovely Grove Church Rd., Eastman, was charged May 3 with two counts of probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you