Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Taylor Gaige Fisher, 17, 1416 Ninth Street S.E., was charged May 2 with expired driver’s license, failure to obey stop sign and two counts of a person is a party to a crime.
• Jamari Dominique Smith, 26, 620 Second Street N.W., was charged May 4 with drug court violation.
• Kaylee Lynn Gay, 21, 841 E. Central Avenue, was charged May 4 with drug court violation.
• Levi Gerrell Todd, 33, 349 McGinty Road, was charged May 4 with drug court violation.
• Antonio Londard Stewart, 37, 195 Woodland Avenue Lot 8, Pavo, was charged April 27 with theft by deception.
• Noah Austin O’Neal, 20, 2436 Dunn Road, was charged May 2 with driving under the influence (DUI), failure to drive within a single lane and too fast for conditions.
• Heather Renee Griffin, 36, 238 Blackberry Lane, was charged April 28 with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
• Cornelius Vanshon Davis, 41, 1020 Second Street S.E., was charged May 3 with probation violation.
• Justin Corey Truelove, 36, 398 Dean Matthews Road, was charged April 30 with drug court violation.
Theft
• A man on Highway 256, Norman Park, reported May 2 that one black 2018 Polaris two-seater had been stolen from his property.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Jose Tadeo, 43, 504 Rosemary Street Lot 1, Funston, was charged May 4 with no driver’s license and failure to stop for stop sign.
• Michael Richard Herndon, 46, 4405 Hempstead Road, was charged May 1 with possession of meth.
• Madison Lee Roland, 21, 823 Old Berlin Road, was charged May 1 with possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Willie Charles Peterson Jr., 38, 801 Fifth Street N.W., was charged April 30 with failure to drive within single lane; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; willful obstruction of an officer; and possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
• Maria Sanchez, 45, 139 East Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged May 3 with theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Michael Jerome Aldridge, 58, 1214 W. Central Avenue, was charged May 1 with fourth degree forgery.
• Deborah Ann Leslie, 51, 901 Perimeter Road, Perry, Ga., was charged May 3 with no insurance, driving while license withdrawn, expired or no registration or title, cancelled registration and leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run).
Doerun Police
Charges and Arrests
• Ricky Anthony Stephens, 25, 1804 Schley Avenue, Albany, was charged May 2 with bench warrant.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
• Anthony Lingo Jr., 25, 356 Howell Street, Apt. 15, Blakely, Ga., was charged May 4 with driving under the influence (DUI) and violation of window tint law.
