Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Labrian Demon Jackson, 29, 1022 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged May 4 with probation violation.
• Zachery Arthur Smith, 28, 820 Sixth St. S.E., was charged May 4 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
• Michael Dewayne, 44, 400 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged May 4 with aggravated stalking.
• Cameron Edwin Hartley, 21, 1342 Lonnie Bookard Road, Norman Park, was charged May 3 with failure to appear.
• Parker John Somerindyke, 22, 1051 Doerun-Norman Park Road, Norman Park, was charged May 5 with probation violation.
• Richard Elbert Goodno, 51, 201 Talmadge Road, was charged May 4 with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- On May 3, School Resource Officers at Colquitt County High School were called by the assistant principal in regards to a fight between two students. Neither of the parties involved would admit to the reason for the fight. D’Morion Devhad Williams, 17, 1804 Overlook Drive, stated that he “would rather go to jail than talk,” according to the officers’ report. He was charged with simple battery at the Colquitt County Jail. The other party was not named in the incident report.
• Stacy Windford Berry, 49, was charged May 3 with failure to appear.
• Amaury Castillo, 17, 1028 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged May 3 with disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.