Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Marcus Ballance, 47, 404 Lower Brookfield Rd., Tifton, was charged May 4 with failure to drive within a single lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle with improper plate and open container in vehicle.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Christian Don Juan Cordova, 19, 130 Peachtree Circle, Funston, was charged May 4 with probation violation.

• Isadore Antonio Hart, 33, 814 First Ave. S.E., was charged May 4 with probation violation.

• Jacquel Huckaby, 34, 115 First Ave. S.E., was charged May 3 with criminal trespass.

• Evan Michael Carpino, 31, 1908 Third St. S.E., was charged May 4 with simple battery - family violence.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jose Vidal Martinez, 47, 204 Roy Price Rd., was charged May 1 with violate family violence order.

• Callie Michelle Turner, 27, 347 Reed Bingham Rd., Adel, was charged May 3 with theft by shoplifting.

• Justin Alan Mouring, 44, 195 Cabots Cove Court, Alpharetta, Ga., was charged May 4 with disorderly conduct.

• Kenneth Antonio Blocker, 32, 2807 Tartary Drive, Tallahassee, Fl., was charged April 21 with driving without a valid license and prostitution. 

• Rashawn Tyrine Edwards, 27, 3109 Veterans Pkwy S. Apt. 8, was charged May 4 with probation violation.

• William Nathan Henderson, 45, 1315 First Ave. N.E., was charged May 4 with two counts of probation violation.

• Ty’resha Breonna King, 20, 508 Fifth St. S.W., was charged May 4 with false statements or writings.

• Trayvin Dwayne Owens, 28, 1208 11th Ave. N.W., was charged May 4 with three counts of failure to appear.

• Jose Luiz, 47, 372 East Gate Drive, Norman Park, was charged April 30 with driving without a valid license and D.U.I.

