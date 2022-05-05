Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Marcus Ballance, 47, 404 Lower Brookfield Rd., Tifton, was charged May 4 with failure to drive within a single lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle with improper plate and open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Christian Don Juan Cordova, 19, 130 Peachtree Circle, Funston, was charged May 4 with probation violation.
• Isadore Antonio Hart, 33, 814 First Ave. S.E., was charged May 4 with probation violation.
• Jacquel Huckaby, 34, 115 First Ave. S.E., was charged May 3 with criminal trespass.
• Evan Michael Carpino, 31, 1908 Third St. S.E., was charged May 4 with simple battery - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jose Vidal Martinez, 47, 204 Roy Price Rd., was charged May 1 with violate family violence order.
• Callie Michelle Turner, 27, 347 Reed Bingham Rd., Adel, was charged May 3 with theft by shoplifting.
• Justin Alan Mouring, 44, 195 Cabots Cove Court, Alpharetta, Ga., was charged May 4 with disorderly conduct.
• Kenneth Antonio Blocker, 32, 2807 Tartary Drive, Tallahassee, Fl., was charged April 21 with driving without a valid license and prostitution.
• Rashawn Tyrine Edwards, 27, 3109 Veterans Pkwy S. Apt. 8, was charged May 4 with probation violation.
• William Nathan Henderson, 45, 1315 First Ave. N.E., was charged May 4 with two counts of probation violation.
• Ty’resha Breonna King, 20, 508 Fifth St. S.W., was charged May 4 with false statements or writings.
• Trayvin Dwayne Owens, 28, 1208 11th Ave. N.W., was charged May 4 with three counts of failure to appear.
• Jose Luiz, 47, 372 East Gate Drive, Norman Park, was charged April 30 with driving without a valid license and D.U.I.
