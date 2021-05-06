Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Lopez Migdael Morales, 24, 152 Hiers Ave. Lot 5, was charged May 5 with aggravated child molestation and statutory rape.
• Melike Ramone Taylor, 51, 719 Elliot Brown St., was charged May 5 with terroristic threats and acts, loitering and criminal trespass.
• Martinez Emmanuel Perez, 18, 616 First Ave. N.E., was charged May 5 with vandalism to a place of worship and 2nd degree burglary.
• Melissa Lynn Cox, 36, 606 Sixth St. S.W., was charged May 5 with probation violation.
• Raequan Malcom Laminque Wakeem Brown, 24, 1000 Holmes Drive, was charged May 5 with probation violation.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Tony Gene Morse, 51, 1212 Funston-Doerun Road, Doerun, was charged May 5 with failure to appear.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Romero Negrete Agustin, 47, Fillis May Road, was charged May 5 with driving without a license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Natasha Hope Hill, 31, 1806 West Blvd., was charged May 5 with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and two counts of probation violation.
• Michael Stevenson McMurphy, 39, 111 CM Chafin Road, Norman Park, was charged May 5 with criminal attempt.
• Austin Ryan McMurphy, 27, 108 Jonathan Road, was charged April 19 with probation violation.
• Xavier Gerod Barber, 17, 1204 Sixth Ave. N.W. Apt A, was charged May 5 with battery.
