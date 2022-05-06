NORMAN PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Dechane Lavonte Williams, 32, 154 East Weeks St., Norman Park, was charged May 5 with probation violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
ARRESTS
Jennifer Nunez, 27, 1530 C. S. Powell Rd., Omega, was charged May 6 with D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane and driver to exercise due care.
MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Shaneika Justina Farrell, 34, 1957 Sylvester Hwy., was charged May 5 with false statements or writings.
Brain Earl Williams, 52, 1707 Hutchinson St., was charged May 4 as a fugitive from justice.
Vontrell Keshawn Mcneil, 25, 1002 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged May 4 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Orlando Jacinto Tomas, 20, 1012 11th St. S.E., was charged May 5 with statutory rape and child molestation.
Thomas Diego Jacinto, 18, 1012 11th St. S.E., was charged May 5 with child molestation and rape.
Tyquan Demetrius Edmonds, 17, 700 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged May 5 with felony theft by shoplifting.
Chance Edward Black, 53, 214 East Main St., Hahira, was charged May 5 with deposit account fraud.
Travis Jermaine Mcgowan, 38, 1202 West Lincoln Ave., Albany, was charged May 5 with failure to appear.
Bruce Lee Edwards, 47, 1319 Sumner Rd., was charged May 6 with theft by shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.
Rashawn Tyrine Edwards, 27, 3109 Veterans Pkwy. South Apt. 8, was charged May 5 with probation violation.
