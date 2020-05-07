Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Salandra Francis Harris, 19, 616 Patten Avenue, Mobile, Ala., was charged May 5 with financial transaction card fraud.
• Martavis Deyon McWhorter, 31, 1906 Keystone Avenue, Albany, was charged May 5 with driving under the influence (DUI), speeding and driving while license suspended.
• Taylor Gaige Fisher, 17, 1416 Ninth Street S.E., was charged May 3 with a person party to a crime.
• Celvin D’quan Key, 22, 736 Apt. X, was charged May 5 with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of criminal attempt.
• Alfonzo Maurice Johnson, 30, 577 Edmonson Road, was charged May 3 with possession of cocaine, cruelty to children, two counts of false imprisonment and two counts of aggravated assault.
• Thomas Lee Taylor, 40, 621 Fourth Avenue S.W., was charged May 5 with unlawful to knowingly remove, destroy, circumvent operation of electronic monitor device.
Theft
• A man on Gopher Ridge Lane reported on May 5 that a teal green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen from his residence.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Areteveion Deangelo Harris, 23, 415 Eleventh Court S.E., was charged May 5 with probation violation.
• Derrick Donta Key, 38, 46 Carolyn Street, was charged May 6 with driving while license withdrawn.
• Jamorre Sherrod Pace, 24, 212 Lynn Street, was charged May 6 with brake lights or turn signal required and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Cruz Costill Stamper, 34, 721 First Street S.W. Apt. B, was charged May 5 with probation violation.
Norman Park Police
Charges and Arrests
• Jordan Alan Reyes, 20, 1211 Sylvester Drive, was charged May 6 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone and purchase, possession, manufacturing, distributing or sale of marijuana.
