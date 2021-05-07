Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Willie Lewis, 72, 1110 First Ave. N.W., was charged May 6 with unlawful eviction.
• Gilverto Galvan, 30, 303 North Pine Drive, is on hold for Whitfield County. as of May 6.
• Quanterrius Toomer, 27, 1188 Sixth St. S.W., was charged May 6 with two counts of fourth degree forgery.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jade Briana Parrish, 21, 495 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged May 5 with driving while license suspended.
• Stephanie Denise King, 49, 1209 Apt H Sixth Ave. N.W., was charged May 6 with D.U.I.-Alcohol/Drugs, loud radio and open container.
• Diquarious Zyshun McGee, 17, 2826 Sylvester Drive, was charged May 6 with fleeing or attempting to elude officers.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Adrian Soto, 23, 842 Hwy., 319 S. Lot 03, was charged April 16 with driving with a suspended license.
• Freddie Lee Smithwick III, 52, 3760 Stagecoach Road, Meigs, was charged May 4 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence and possession of meth.
• Joel Soria, 34, 186 Cedar St., was charged May 6 with probation violation.
• Brian Eugene Laughter, 28, 434 Peachtree Road, was charged May 6 with aggravated battery.
• Billy Jarrel Rushing, 22, 117 East Road Apt A, Albany, was charged May 6 with probation violation.
• Michael Stevenson McMurphy, 39, 111 CM Chafin Road, Norman Park, was charged May 6 with probation violation.
• Terrance Dyquan Huckaby, 22, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 45, was charged May 6 with failure to appear.
