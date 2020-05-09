Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Demetrius Antwaun Key, 29, 1203 Tallokas Point Road, was charged April 25 with two counts of possession of a firearm while trying to commit crimes, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
• Kori Keshan Adams, 39, 720 Ninth Street S.E., was charged May 6 with violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
• Juan Ambrosio Perez, 34, 1832 Sylvester Highway, was charged May 4 with disorderly conduct and reckless conduct.
• Antonio Lara Jr., 23, 196 Lisa Lane, was charged May 7 with driving without a license.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Richard Aeosta Beiza, 34, 113 Green Street, was charged May 7 with discharging a firearm.
• Rakeem Ramon Hightower, 23, 706 Country Circle, was charged May 7 with driving without a license.
