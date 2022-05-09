Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Willie James Banks Jr., 46, 205 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged May 6 with probation violation.
• Benjamin Lee Bishop, 33, Berlin was charged May 7 with failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kevin Desmond Allen, 44, 409 31st Ave. S.E., was charged May 8 with D.U.I.
• Ever Morales, 22, 589 Circle Rd., was charged May 8 with D.U.I., failure to drive within a single lane, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and open container.
• Seandale Davontae Elliott, 22, 1639 East Park Ave. Apt. 15, Valdosta, was charged May 6 with improper stopping, open container, no insurance, suspended registration, D.U.I. and driver to exercise due care.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Javan Tryel Jackson, 21, 1710 Garden Villa Drive, was charged May 5 with driving without a license on person, adult restraint seat belt law, hands free law, crossing line with contraband and possession of a drug related object.
• Michael Baylee Allen, 22, 1713 First Ave. S.E. Rm. 114, was charged May 7 with trespass.
• Alton Cannon, 57, 416 Second St. N.W., was charged May 8 with driving while license suspended or revoked and D.U.I.
• Holly Lynn Bitter, 33, 1733 Hwy. 270 E., Doerun, was charged May 7 with expired registration revalidation decal, violation of handicap parking space, driving while license suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance in vehicle.
• Torrey Demetrius Brown, 39, 611 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged May 8 with simple battery.
• Antonio Dewayne Caldwell, 43, 1105 15th St. S.E., was charged May 6 with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• John Wayne Blackburn, 61, 409 BF Giles Rd., was charged May 6 with possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug related objects.
• Seaborn Folsom, 20, 841 East Central Ave. N.E., was charged May 6 with obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
• Savannah Clayton, 22, 841 East Central Ave. N.E., was charged May 7 with criminal trespass - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Billy Ansley, 40, 529 Hidden Acres, Thomasville, was charged May 8 with probation violation.
• Jack Delane Byrd, 37, 749 Old N.C. Hwy., Marion, NC, was charged May 6 with probation violation.
• Antonio Pernell Woodard, 36, was charged May 7 with probation violation.
• Rocky Lee Wise, 32, 1163 Hall Rd., was charged May 6 with battery - family violence.
• Zafir Mujahiddeen Furqan, 19, 288 Dixie Drive Apt. 404, Tallahassee, Fl., was charged May 6 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Erick Briones, 25, 415 Dean Matthews, was charged May 8 with criminal trespass - family violence.
