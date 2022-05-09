Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Willie James Banks Jr., 46, 205 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged May 6 with probation violation.

• Benjamin Lee Bishop, 33, Berlin was charged May 7 with failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Kevin Desmond Allen, 44, 409 31st Ave. S.E., was charged May 8 with D.U.I.

• Ever Morales, 22, 589 Circle Rd., was charged May 8 with D.U.I., failure to drive within a single lane, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and open container. 

• Seandale Davontae Elliott, 22, 1639 East Park Ave. Apt. 15, Valdosta, was charged May 6 with improper stopping, open container, no insurance, suspended registration, D.U.I. and driver to exercise due care. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Javan Tryel Jackson, 21, 1710 Garden Villa Drive, was charged May 5 with driving without a license on person, adult restraint seat belt law, hands free law, crossing line with contraband and possession of a drug related object.

• Michael Baylee Allen, 22, 1713 First Ave. S.E. Rm. 114, was charged May 7 with trespass.

• Alton Cannon, 57, 416 Second St. N.W., was charged May 8 with driving while license suspended or revoked and D.U.I.

• Holly Lynn Bitter, 33, 1733 Hwy. 270 E., Doerun, was charged May 7 with expired registration revalidation decal, violation of handicap parking space, driving while license suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance in vehicle. 

• Torrey Demetrius Brown, 39, 611 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged May 8 with simple battery.

• Antonio Dewayne Caldwell, 43, 1105 15th St. S.E., was charged May 6 with conspiracy to commit a felony.

• John Wayne Blackburn, 61, 409 BF Giles Rd., was charged May 6 with possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug related objects.

• Seaborn Folsom, 20, 841 East Central Ave. N.E., was charged May 6 with obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

• Savannah Clayton, 22, 841 East Central Ave. N.E., was charged May 7 with criminal trespass - family violence.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Billy Ansley, 40, 529 Hidden Acres, Thomasville, was charged May 8 with probation violation.

• Jack Delane Byrd, 37, 749 Old N.C. Hwy., Marion, NC, was charged May 6 with probation violation.

• Antonio Pernell Woodard, 36, was charged May 7 with probation violation.

• Rocky Lee Wise, 32, 1163 Hall Rd., was charged May 6 with battery - family violence.

• Zafir Mujahiddeen Furqan, 19, 288 Dixie Drive Apt. 404, Tallahassee, Fl., was charged May 6 with driving while license suspended or revoked. 

• Erick Briones, 25, 415 Dean Matthews, was charged May 8 with criminal trespass - family violence.

