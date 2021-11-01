Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Geovanna Chavez, 28, 1936 Third St. S.E., was charged October 30 with leaving scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane and D.U.I.

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Devin Dixon, 3509 Station Drive, Albany, was charged October 29 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Travaraes Naji Moore, 22, 545 Big Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged October 28 with probation violation.

• Christian Reese Lee, 19, 243 Larry Dunn Road, was charged October 27 with probation violation.

• Keith Randrelle Davis, 39, 116 Pear St., Pavo, was charged October 28 with probation violation.

• Jason Robert Kick, 47, 404 Seventh Ave. S.E. Apt E2, was charged October 26 with fugitive from justice.

• Erick Daniel Fabian, 39, 2012 Magnolia Ave., was charged October 27 with criminal trespass-family violence.

• Darren Malik Haywood, 24, 542 LWW Williams Drive, Pelham, was charged October 27 with battery-family violence.

• Alonso Falcon Rolvis-Randy, 23, 421 E. Central Ave., was charged October 31 with disorderly conduct.

• Wilder Laparra, 37, 216 Bridgeford Blvd., Ridgeland, Mississippi, was charged October 31 with disorderly conduct.

• Reese Middleton, 17, 106 Rose Ave., Thomasville, was charged October 31 with fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to drive within a single lane and failure to yield right of way.

• Rufus Kemp Jr., 57, 214 Seventh St. S.W., was charged October 30 with disorderly conduct.

• Trivaunti Tewon Williams, 36, 424 Fourth St., N.W., was charged October 29 with fugitive from justice.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jason Henry Poole, 45, 350 Horne St., Norman Park, was charged October 26 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine. 

• Demetrius Dewayne Blackwell, 39, 1209 Cool Springs Road, Norman Park, was charged October 26 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

• Sarah Julia Carey, 20, 473 W. Mulberry St., Funston, was charged October 29 with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons or intoxicants without consent; conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of methamphetamine. 

• Kelley Marie Raine, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged October 29 with crossing/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit a crime.

• John Wesley Burdon, 46, 229 19th St. N.E. was charged October 28 with obstruction/hindering of an officer and false statements and writings.

• Kenneth Russel Edwards, 40, 7100 Ga. Hwy. 111, Meigs, was charged October 26 with simple assault-family violence.

• Sandrika Shanquayle Spivey, 32, 933 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged October 29 with failure to appear.

• Nathaniel Dalton Payne, 31, 1817 Camilla Hwy., was charged October 29 with failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.

• Martha Nicole Lucio, 36, 445 Doc Lindsey Road, Norman Park, was charged October 29 with simple battery.

• William Chad Douglas, 40, 837 E. Hwy. 270, was charged October 29 with harassing phone calls.

• Synetha Lehon Brown, 38, 151 Moen St., Sylvester, was charged October 30 with probation violation.

• Ashley Danielle Andrade, 33, 130 Cook Road, was charged October 31 with pedestrian under the influence.

Incidents

Deputies were dispatched to 1700 block of South Hwy. 133 in reference to a theft. A small red bicycle and an orange Echo weed trimmer were stolen off a front porch. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $420.

• Deputies were dispatched to 1100 block of Bay Rockyford Road in reference to theft. An undisclosed amount of tools were stolen out of the complainant’s vehicle.

• Deputies were dispatched to 300 block of Allegood Road in reference to a theft of tools.

