Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Geovanna Chavez, 28, 1936 Third St. S.E., was charged October 30 with leaving scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane and D.U.I.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Devin Dixon, 3509 Station Drive, Albany, was charged October 29 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Travaraes Naji Moore, 22, 545 Big Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged October 28 with probation violation.
• Christian Reese Lee, 19, 243 Larry Dunn Road, was charged October 27 with probation violation.
• Keith Randrelle Davis, 39, 116 Pear St., Pavo, was charged October 28 with probation violation.
• Jason Robert Kick, 47, 404 Seventh Ave. S.E. Apt E2, was charged October 26 with fugitive from justice.
• Erick Daniel Fabian, 39, 2012 Magnolia Ave., was charged October 27 with criminal trespass-family violence.
• Darren Malik Haywood, 24, 542 LWW Williams Drive, Pelham, was charged October 27 with battery-family violence.
• Alonso Falcon Rolvis-Randy, 23, 421 E. Central Ave., was charged October 31 with disorderly conduct.
• Wilder Laparra, 37, 216 Bridgeford Blvd., Ridgeland, Mississippi, was charged October 31 with disorderly conduct.
• Reese Middleton, 17, 106 Rose Ave., Thomasville, was charged October 31 with fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to drive within a single lane and failure to yield right of way.
• Rufus Kemp Jr., 57, 214 Seventh St. S.W., was charged October 30 with disorderly conduct.
• Trivaunti Tewon Williams, 36, 424 Fourth St., N.W., was charged October 29 with fugitive from justice.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jason Henry Poole, 45, 350 Horne St., Norman Park, was charged October 26 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
• Demetrius Dewayne Blackwell, 39, 1209 Cool Springs Road, Norman Park, was charged October 26 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Sarah Julia Carey, 20, 473 W. Mulberry St., Funston, was charged October 29 with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons or intoxicants without consent; conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kelley Marie Raine, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged October 29 with crossing/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit a crime.
• John Wesley Burdon, 46, 229 19th St. N.E. was charged October 28 with obstruction/hindering of an officer and false statements and writings.
• Kenneth Russel Edwards, 40, 7100 Ga. Hwy. 111, Meigs, was charged October 26 with simple assault-family violence.
• Sandrika Shanquayle Spivey, 32, 933 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged October 29 with failure to appear.
• Nathaniel Dalton Payne, 31, 1817 Camilla Hwy., was charged October 29 with failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.
• Martha Nicole Lucio, 36, 445 Doc Lindsey Road, Norman Park, was charged October 29 with simple battery.
• William Chad Douglas, 40, 837 E. Hwy. 270, was charged October 29 with harassing phone calls.
• Synetha Lehon Brown, 38, 151 Moen St., Sylvester, was charged October 30 with probation violation.
• Ashley Danielle Andrade, 33, 130 Cook Road, was charged October 31 with pedestrian under the influence.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to 1700 block of South Hwy. 133 in reference to a theft. A small red bicycle and an orange Echo weed trimmer were stolen off a front porch. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $420.
• Deputies were dispatched to 1100 block of Bay Rockyford Road in reference to theft. An undisclosed amount of tools were stolen out of the complainant’s vehicle.
• Deputies were dispatched to 300 block of Allegood Road in reference to a theft of tools.
