Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Charges

• Melissa Jane Seitz, 53, of Valdosta was charged with probation violation on Nov. 10.

• Clayton James McMillian, 19, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 9.

• Sarah Julia Carey, 19, of Funston was charged with probation violation on Nov. 9.

Moultrie Police

Charges

• Jeffery Garrett Holweger, 17, of Norman Park was charged with probation violation on Nov. 9.

• Satoya Nicole King, 35 of Tifton was charged with forgery third degree on Nov. 8.

• Jose Leonal Gutierrez was charged with no driver’s license fourth offense and DUI on Nov. 9.

Incidents

• On Nov. 9, a complainant went to the Moultrie Police Department to report a stolen debit card.

• On Nov. 9, Moultrie police were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot where a complainant stated unknown person(s) vandalized his vehicle – putting a dent in the front hood – while he was in the store. A witness told the officer that two unknown males were beating on the car then ran off when they saw the witness.

Georgia State Patrol

Charges

• Lloyd David Nesbit, 29, of Moultrie was charged with expired vehicle tag or decal, DUI and lighted headlights required on Nov. 5.

