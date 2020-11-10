Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Melissa Jane Seitz, 53, of Valdosta was charged with probation violation on Nov. 10.
• Clayton James McMillian, 19, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 9.
• Sarah Julia Carey, 19, of Funston was charged with probation violation on Nov. 9.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Jeffery Garrett Holweger, 17, of Norman Park was charged with probation violation on Nov. 9.
• Satoya Nicole King, 35 of Tifton was charged with forgery third degree on Nov. 8.
• Jose Leonal Gutierrez was charged with no driver’s license fourth offense and DUI on Nov. 9.
Incidents
• On Nov. 9, a complainant went to the Moultrie Police Department to report a stolen debit card.
• On Nov. 9, Moultrie police were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot where a complainant stated unknown person(s) vandalized his vehicle – putting a dent in the front hood – while he was in the store. A witness told the officer that two unknown males were beating on the car then ran off when they saw the witness.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Lloyd David Nesbit, 29, of Moultrie was charged with expired vehicle tag or decal, DUI and lighted headlights required on Nov. 5.
