Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Brett Adam Gerald, 31, 1763 Hopewell Church Rd., was charged November 9 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Quatesha Qanee Williams, 23, 1204 Tallokas Pointe, was charged November 9 with failure to appear.
• Isaiah Gibson, 23, 750 Franklin Gateway, Atlanta, was charged November 9 with aggravated assault-family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.
• Ruth Ann Harris, 56, 225 Indian Lake Drive Lot 3, was charged November 3 with battery-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kelley Marie Rainey, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Rd., was charged November 9 with probation violation.
