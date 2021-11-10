Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Brett Adam Gerald, 31, 1763 Hopewell Church Rd., was charged November 9 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Quatesha Qanee Williams, 23, 1204 Tallokas Pointe, was charged November 9 with failure to appear.

• Isaiah Gibson, 23, 750 Franklin Gateway, Atlanta, was charged November 9 with aggravated assault-family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.

• Ruth Ann Harris, 56, 225 Indian Lake Drive Lot 3, was charged November 3 with battery-family violence.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Kelley Marie Rainey, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Rd., was charged November 9 with probation violation.

