Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Richard Lamar Barfield, 41, 3862 Alapha-Lenox Road, Lenox, was charged November 10 with second degree burglary.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Michael John Green, 36, 603 Algonquin Drive, Morristown, Tenn., was charged November 9 with possession of methamphetamine.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Garrett Steven Pearce, 26, 196 Main St., Norman Park, was charged November 10 with D.U.I., open container in vehicle and speeding.
• Ruby Lynn Simpson, 43, 209 Circle Drive S.E., was charged November 9 with disorderly conduct.
• Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 48, was charged November 9 with two counts of probation violation.
• Christon Lance Beamon, 41, 2230 Ga. Hwy. 133 S., was charged November 9 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone and fugitive from justice.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jose Chavez, 31, 692 Hwy. 256, Norman Park, was charged November 10 with child molestation.
• Kenneth Russel Edwards, 40, 7100 Ga. Hwy. 111, Meigs, was charged November 11 with parole violation.
• Samuel Palmore, 25, 608 E. Sixth St. Apt. 6D, Tifton, was charged November 10 with second degree burglary.
• Daniel Monteya, 31, 340 Tommy Meredith St. Lot A, was charged November 7 with battery-family violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.