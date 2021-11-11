Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Richard Lamar Barfield, 41, 3862 Alapha-Lenox Road, Lenox, was charged November 10 with second degree burglary. 

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Michael John Green, 36, 603 Algonquin Drive, Morristown, Tenn., was charged November 9 with possession of methamphetamine.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Garrett Steven Pearce, 26, 196 Main St., Norman Park, was charged November 10 with D.U.I., open container in vehicle and speeding.

• Ruby Lynn Simpson, 43, 209 Circle Drive S.E., was charged November 9 with disorderly conduct.

• Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 48, was charged November 9 with two counts of probation violation.

• Christon Lance Beamon, 41, 2230 Ga. Hwy. 133 S., was charged November 9 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone and fugitive from justice.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jose Chavez, 31, 692 Hwy. 256, Norman Park, was charged November 10 with child molestation.

• Kenneth Russel Edwards, 40, 7100 Ga. Hwy. 111, Meigs, was charged November 11 with parole violation.

• Samuel Palmore, 25, 608 E. Sixth St. Apt. 6D, Tifton, was charged November 10 with second degree burglary.

• Daniel Monteya, 31, 340 Tommy Meredith St. Lot A, was charged November 7 with battery-family violence.

