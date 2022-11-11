Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Laketa Pearl Wilson, 45, 417 Eighth St. N.W., was charged Nov. 10 with probation violation.
• Gary Wayne Ansley, 51, 1907 Magnolia Ave., was charged Nov. 5 with theft by shoplifting and parole violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• John Wade Goodno, 42, 2913 Mitchell County Line Road, Hartsfield, was charged Nov. 10 with disorderly conduct.
• Frank Russell Johnson Jr., 54, 104 30th Ave. N.W., was charged Nov. 5 with misdemeanor obstruction and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Kenneth Earl Duncan Jr., 40, Cairo, was charged Nov. 3 with driving too fast for conditions and suspended license.
• Stacy Windford Berry, 51, 731 Sumner Road, was charged Nov. 9 with contempt of court and probation violation.
• Bryan Martinez, 22, Tifton, was charged Nov. 9 with aggravated battery.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Dylan Reed Seth Tillery, 30, Camilla, was charged Nov. 10 with misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and possession of methamphetamine.
• Gerardo Campos Alvarado, 30, 2657 Old Berlin Road, was charged Nov. 9 with distracted driving and driving without a valid license.
