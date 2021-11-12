Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Adrian Soto, 24, 842 Hwy. 319 S. Lot 03, was charged November 10 with expired vehicle tag or decal, no proof of insurance and felony driving while license suspended or revoked.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jean Carlos Benitez, 17, 1309 10th St. S.W., was charged November 11 with criminal trespass.
• Zandrea Ventrice Wade, 32, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 26 with simple battery-family violence, simple battery and obstruction.
• Johnny Will Murray Jr., 37, 123 Jones Lane, was charged November 11 with two counts of possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first degree.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Alejundro Malagon, 44, 127 Poplar Trail, was charged November 12 with battery-family violence.
• Randy Joseph Lamb, 45, 1720 Hwy. 133 S., was charged November 10 with two counts of simple battery-family violence.
• Joseph Chason, 24, 5438 Main St., Valdosta, was charged November 11 with failure to appear.
