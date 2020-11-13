Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Lynne Velma Marchant, 47, of Moultrie was booked on Nov. 12 for a charge of possession of methamphetamine made Nov. 10.
• Joseph Earl Phillips, 22, of Moultrie was charged with possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 11. He was also placed on a hold for warrants out of Mitchell County and Brooks County sheriffs’ offices.
• Jason Lee Brown, 39, of Quitman was charged with two counts of probation violation on Nov. 12.
• Matthew Joesph Self, 24, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 12.
• Learsa Lynn Beck, 42, of Sale City was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime on Nov. 12.
• Huntley Elizabeth Walker, 18, of Moultrie was charged with driving without license on Nov. 12.
• Cody Richardson Gignac, 30, of Moultrie was booked on Nov. 12 on a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime made Nov. 9.
Incidents
• On Nov. 11, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate locations for reports of burglary. At a location on Hwy. 37 East tools valued at $900 were reported stolen. At a location on Ellenton-Norman Park Road a Dewalt radio valued at $300 and a dirt bike valued at $2,700 were reported stolen, but both were later recovered. At a location on Davis Road a ring valued at $1,100 was reported stolen.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Montavious Vontrell Dennis, 29, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to stop for stop sign, too fast for conditions, driving on wrong side of road, reckless driving, failure to drive within single lane and defective equipment on Nov. 11.
• Eric Lamar Palmore, 25, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 11.
• Jamaal Rashid Jackson, 38, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation, duty to obey (fleeing arrest) and giving false information to law enforcement officer on Nov. 12.
Incidents
• On Nov. 12, Moultrie police were dispatched to Hillcrest Avenue in reference to a stolen cell phone. A complainant stated he could not find the phone in the room he last left it in. He reported he went after a known subject he believed had the phone and was walking away from the residence, and this person threw an object in a bush and continued walking away. He reported the item turned out to be the phone’s case. Police were unable to locate this individual.
• On Nov. 12, Moultrie police were dispatched to Knuck McCrary Park in reference to a burglary.
