Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Benjamin Lee Bishop, 33, 595 Carters Mill Road, Berlin, was charged November 9 with simple assault-family violence.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Richard Lamar Barfield, 41, 3862 Alapaha-Lenox Road, Lenox, was charged November 11 with crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Efren Z. Santiago, 41, 1412 Seventh Ave. S.W., was charged November 14 with driving while license suspended or revoked, D.U.I., open container in vehicle, distracted driving and lighted headlights required at certain times.
• Rickey Demont James, 64, 417 Hillcrest Ave. S.W., was charged November 14 with D.U.I., distracted driving and speeding.
• Bhavinkumar Patel, 42, 1810 Tallokas St., was charged November 13 with failure to drive within single lane, distracted driving and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Demetrius Monshawn Johnson, 20, 1800 Pine Circle, was charged November 13 with two counts of contempt of court.
• Michael Anthony Evans, 50, 348 Gladys St., For Walton Beach, Fl.a, was charged November 13 with failure to obey traffic control devices and D.U.I.
• Noemi Perdomo-Aquinio, 50, 121 Sixth St. S.W., was charged November 14 with failure to drive within single lane and D.U.I.
• Dontavious Rashod Jackson, 26, 1207 13th Ave. S.W., was charged November 12 with simple battery, criminal trespass, battery-family violence and two counts of probation violation.
• Pedro Gomez-Rivera, 30, 82 Regency Village Drive, was charged November 13 with battery-family violence, obstruction and third degree cruelty to children.
• Rikizo Armand Davis, 40, 1302 First Ave. N.W., was charged November 12 with aggravated assault.
• Albert Bentley, 42, 620 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany, was charged November 13 with three counts of obstruction and theft by receiving stolen property.
• John Leon Strong Jr., 40, 615 Second Ave. S.W., was charged November 13 with terroristic threats and acts-family violence, third degree cruelty to children and first degree cruelty to children.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Tiffany Cherie Yancey, 27, 312 Salem Church Road, Tifton, was charged November 14 with failure to appear.
• Christopher Ryan Gay, 27, 100 Moncrief Road, was charged November 13 with probation violation and failure to appear.
• Ricky Lamar Boyd, 60, 718 Fourth Ave. Apt. D., was charged November 14 with D.U.I., distracted driving, failure to stop for stop sign and failure to drive within single lane.
• Anthony Jordan Mock, 23, 1446 Woodmen Road, was charged November 13 with theft by possession of stolen mail and fourth degree forgery.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of C.S. Powell Road, in reference to a break in. The complainant came home to find their back door broken open. A crowbar was found by the door. Nothing was reported taken.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Sylvester Hwy. in reference to a burglary. Barbed wire was discovered to be cut and taken. The estimated value of the stolen barbed wire was estimated at $800.
