Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Shavoski Wendell Parks, 27, 122 Force Drive, Albany, was charged November 16 with probation violation.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Jonathan Angel Amaya, 26, 1550 Souvenir Drive, Clearwater, Fla., was charged November 15 with driving without a valid license and speeding.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Amanda Rae Cisco, 38, 1517 First Ave. N.E., was charged November 15 with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• James Watkins, 29, 23171 Ga. Hwy. 3, Thomasville, was charged November 15 with hit and run.
• Eldriguez Leetrez Silas Jr., 18, 323 W. Central Ave., was charged November 15 with failure to appear.
• Malik Quatez Lewis, 23, 1104 14th St. S.E., was charged November 15 with striking an unattended vehicle.
• Dontavious Rashod Jackson, 26, 1207 13th Ave. S.W., was charged November 15 with second degree criminal damage to property and two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Marina Skye Kastelic, 27, 434 Country Road, was charged November 15 with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Chad Francis Alonzo, 34, 20918 E. 44th Ave., Denver, Colo., was charged November 14 with pedestrian under the influence.
