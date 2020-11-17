Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Michael Dewayne Holt, 41, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 15.
• Montavious Williams, 17, of Ellenton was charged with two counts of criminal trespass (family violence) on Nov. 15.
• Terry Lynn Forsyth, 58, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 14.
• Devin Walker, 20, of Norman Park was charged with criminal trespass (family violence) on Nov. 14.
• Jose Angel Martin, 23, of Norman Park was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and crossing guard line with weapon/drug/intoxicants on Nov. 13.
• Anthony Lee Brissell, 34, of Moultrie was charged with speeding and driving while license suspended on Nov. 13.
• Ashia Jniece Wilcox, 38, of Moultrie was charged with speeding and driving while license withdrawn on Nov. 13.
• Timothy Mark Hobgood II, 29, of Moultrie was charged with felony burglary (second degree) and theft by receiving stolen property on Nov. 14.
Incidents
• On Nov. 13, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a scam. A complainant reported he was told in a phone call that if he sent $1,300 he would receive $2 million and a new truck. He sent the money but did not receive the prizes.
• On Nov. 13, a deputy was dispatched to Old Berlin Road in reference to stolen property. A complainant stated that he was missing a paint sprayer ($300 value) and a nail gun ($450 value) from a shed.
• On Nov. 12, a Colquitt County Sheriff’s School Resources Officer was informed by a student’s mother that her son’s cell phone valued at $170 was stolen off his desk. They were unable to locate the phone using the officer’s iPhone app.
• On Nov. 17, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Tallokas Street, where a complainant stated while she was stopped at a stop sign at Overlook Drive she saw a dark figure in the street that started running towards her vehicle after pulling a hoodie over his head. She said she immediately drove home. Officers searched the area but found no one walking.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Amanda Jean Andrade, 32, of Pavo was charged with DUI, driving without license on person and failure to drive within single lane on Nov. 15.
• Amber Nichole Fender, 26, of Moultrie was charged with felony theft by taking on Nov. 15.
• Alexia Shyann Nicole Grant, 18, of Fitzgerald was charged with probation violation on Nov. 15.
• Jimmie Lee McBride, 61, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 14.
• Christopher Wayne Tucker, 62, of Moultrie was charged with possession of cocaine and expired vehicle tag or decal on Nov. 14.
• James Edward Whaley, 46, of Norman Park was charged with panhandling after running into the Dollar Tree on Nov. 14.
• Nyxavian Tyguah Irving, 19, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 14.
• Zadadreah Herring, 24, of Moultrie was charged with possession of a knife while trying to commit crimes and aggravated assault on Nov. 13.
• Christopher James-Delauhter Gore, 34, of Moultrie was charged with possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 11.
• Jarule Walter Spradley, 19, of Valdosta was charged with battery (family violence) and probation violation on Nov. 15.
• Bobby Lee King, 47, of Moultrie was charged with simple battery (family violence) on Nov. 16.
• George Callahan IV, 25, of Moultrie was charged with battery (family violence) on Nov. 15.
Incidents
• On Nov. 16, Moultrie police were dispatched to Kingwood Gardens Drive in reference to suspicious activity. A complainant reported hearing a banging sound on the side of his residence and that his car alarm went off minutes later. The car was not damaged and nothing was taken from it. The complainant reported several people have tried to get into a vacant neighboring house, and that several times people have stolen items from his yard. Police said they didn’t find any suspicious activity nor anyone in the neighboring house.
• On Nov. 15, a police officer was dispatched to Talmadge Drive in reference to a naked male. A complainant stated that a male was sitting on the back porch of her business, that she yelled at him and that he put on clothes and ran into the woods. Police searched but could not find the subject. Nothing was reported missing from the business.
• On Nov. 15, a police officer was dispatched to Sunset Country Club in reference to property damage. A complainant stated someone took a golf cart and did “doughnuts” on the turf, causing damage valued at $2,000.
• On Nov. 14, Moultrie police were dispatched to Holly Cove Apartments in reference to vandalism. A complainant stated a neighbor saw graffiti written across the side of her apartment, and it was not there the night before.
• On Nov. 14, Moultrie police were informed of found property on Fourth Street S.W. The property included two IDs, a debit card, a credit card and an EBT card. The property belonged to a former Turning Point resident, and Turning Point personnel took the property in an attempt to locate its owner.
• On Nov. 14, a police officer was dispatched to Fifth Avenue S.W. in reference to a theft. A complainant stated that a generator valued at $300 was stolen from a porch.
• On Nov. 14, Moultrie police made contact with a complainant who stated that he bought some items at AutoZone, then picked up a bystander and took her to McDonald’s. He reported that when he got home, he noticed the bought items were missing; he further stated he did some errands at Rose’s at the same time as going to McDonald’s. It is reported the bystander was trying to return these items at AutoZone and the complainant confronted her, after which she ran off towards Rose’s. Police could not locate the subject.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Michael Anthony Dahlig, 29, of Albany was charged with DUI and speeding on Nov. 13.
• Ashley Nacole Thompson, 33, of Thomasville was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and speeding on Nov. 16.
• Martin Edgar Perez, 21, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey stop sign on Nov. 16.
Doerun Police
Charges
• Devin Dixon, 29, of Albany was charged with two counts of failure to appear on Nov. 14.
• Jaun Jose Lara Cortez, 42, of Indianapolis was charged with driving without a license and too fast for conditions on Nov. 14.
Norman Park Police
Charges
• Natarious Raquel Shine, 23, of Valdosta was charged with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 13.
