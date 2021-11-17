Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• David Stephens, 27, 1514 E. Roosevelt Ave., Albany, was charged November 16 with speeding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Michael Rogelio Mastropasqua, 29, 3375 N.W. Fourth Ct. Apt. 304, Pompano Beach, Fla., was charged November 16 with driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and speeding.
• Juan Manuel Sanchez-Luna, 39, 259 N. Pine Drive, was charged November 16 with driving without a license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Karen Amanda Hernandez, 40, 202 Oak St., was charged November 16 with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, speeding, D.U.I., possession of a drug related object.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Johnnie Lee Reed, 59, 607 Second Ave. S.W., was charged November 16 with D.U.I., improper tag display and failure to drive within single lane.
• Theodore Jackson, 31, was charged November 14 with simple assault and interference with a 9-1-1 call.
• Albert Bentley, 42, 620 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany, was charged November 16 with theft by receiving stolen property.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Courtney Maran Cantrell, 33, 2028 Second St. S.E., Doerun, was charged November 16 with drug court violation.
- Everett Louis Smith, 53, 642 Dunn Rd. Lot 9, was charged November 16 with two counts of theft by deception.
- Jarett Leonard, 29, 102 West McDuffee St., Hawkinsville, was charged November 16 with failure to appear.
• Brittany Tamia Spires, 22, 158 Trailer Park Road, was charged November 16 with simple assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.