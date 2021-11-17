Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

David Stephens, 27, 1514 E. Roosevelt Ave., Albany, was charged November 16 with speeding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Michael Rogelio Mastropasqua, 29, 3375 N.W. Fourth Ct. Apt. 304, Pompano Beach, Fla., was charged November 16 with driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and speeding.

• Juan Manuel Sanchez-Luna, 39, 259 N. Pine Drive, was charged November 16 with driving without a license.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Karen Amanda Hernandez, 40, 202 Oak St., was charged November 16 with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, speeding, D.U.I., possession of a drug related object.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Johnnie Lee Reed, 59, 607 Second Ave. S.W., was charged November 16 with D.U.I., improper tag display and failure to drive within single lane.

• Theodore Jackson, 31, was charged November 14 with simple assault and interference with a 9-1-1 call.

• Albert Bentley, 42, 620 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany, was charged November 16 with theft by receiving stolen property.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Courtney Maran Cantrell, 33, 2028 Second St. S.E., Doerun, was charged November 16 with drug court violation.

  • Everett Louis Smith, 53, 642 Dunn Rd. Lot 9, was charged November 16 with two counts of theft by deception.
  • Jarett Leonard, 29, 102 West McDuffee St., Hawkinsville, was charged November 16 with failure to appear.

• Brittany Tamia Spires, 22, 158 Trailer Park Road, was charged November 16 with simple assault.

