Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Randall Matthew Young, 42, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 18.
• Alberto Medrano, 22, of Omega was charged with probation violation on Nov. 17.
Incidents
• On Nov. 18, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Pierce Road, where a chicken house was on fire. Firefighters were on the scene, and reports are that the fire was contained to a few spots on the roof. The owner told the deputy on scene that an electrical fire somehow started in the rafters.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Krystal Lynn Siders, 27, and Donald Sheldon Canter, 36, of Moultrie were both charged with possession and use of a drug-related object and manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute at a Third Street Southwest location on Nov. 16.
Incidents
• On Nov. 17, Moultrie police were dispatched to Ninth Street S.W. in reference to a damaged mailbox.
• On Nov. 17, Moultrie Police was informed that the Raceway on Veterans Parkway received a phone call advising someone was outside the store with a gun and was going to rob the place. A complainant told police she believes it was a male calling and that she could hear others in the background laughing during the call. The responding officer obtained the number and called it, the responder reportedly stating he did not know who called and that he just got the phone. The officer reported hearing others in the background laughing and talking, and he advised the responder to not call the store again.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Barbara Anita Ivey, 36, of Thomasville was charged with reckless conduct and possession of marijuana less than one ounce on Nov. 17.
