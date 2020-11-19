Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
• On Nov. 18, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Hwy. 133 South in reference to a theft. A complainant stated that sometime the night before someone stole his trailer. The gate enclosing the trailer was cut and moved. The trailer was valued at $1,500.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Calile Branch, 33, of Albany was charged with parole violation on Nov. 18.
• Alim Racheed Lovett, 31, of Sparks was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts on Nov. 15.
Incidents
• On Nov. 18, Moultrie police were dispatched to Seventh Street NW in reference to property damage. A complainant stated that a window on the left side of the main entrance to a residence was broken. Responding officers reported seeing several damaged windows. The complainant further stated that it could take $500 to $700 to fix the windows and that it had been about 15 days prior that someone was last at the property.
• On Nov. 18, a police officer was dispatched to a South Main Street location, where a complainant stated that a semi truck was driving reckless. He told an officer that he was going south just passing Lower Meigs Road at the merging lanes when the semi almost ran him and several other cars off the road; there was no damage reported to his vehicle. The driver of the semi, who was refueling, reportedly told police he was on South Main merging when the other vehicle was driving behind him, but then that vehicle was in one of his blind spots. Three other witnesses stated the semi almost ran the vehicle off the road while merging. No further action was taken.
• On Nov. 18, Moultrie police were informed of damage done to a vehicle. A complainant stated he noticed damage to a rear bumper and speculated that it occurred while it was parked at Walmart the day before, though he could not recall where in the lot he parked. Police report finding a crack in the right side of the bumper.
• On Nov. 18, Moultrie police were dispatched to Fourth Street SW in reference to damage to a vehicle. A complainant stated he found his vehicle’s left rear window busted out. Police report not being able to find what would have busted the window but did find broken glass inside and outside the vehicle.
