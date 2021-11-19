Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Miguel Ortega Ramos, 47, Fort Worth, Texas, was charged November 17 with tag light illumination required and driving without a valid license.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Timothy Dewayne Hayes, 50, 190 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged November 17 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Ty’kevious Jacquez Burgess, 20, 423 Hodge King Road, Ashburn, Ga., was charged November 16 with tag light illumination required and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Johnny Lee Randall, 52, 113 Fifth St. N.W., was charged November 14 with aggravated cruelty to animals.
• Lloyd David Nesbit, 30, 381 Indian Creek, was charged November 18 with probation violation.
• Kenneth Dewayne Powell, 31, 1207 13th Ave. S.W., was charged November 17 with possession of a firearm during a crime, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm by felon and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Dexter Bernard Hall, 51, 2819 Newcastle Lane, Albany, was charged November 17 with possession of drug related objects, party to a crime and possession of cocaine.
• Jacob Scott Jones, 18, 2018 Newcastle Lane, Albany, was charged November 17 with possession of cocaine; possession of drug related objects; theft by shoplifting and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Monte Lamonte Parrish, 40, 610 12th St. S.E., was charged November 17 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, use of a communication device to facilitate drug transaction and possession of firearm during a crime.
• A man was arrested during a traffic stop on the West Bypass, according to Sheriff’s Office investigator Channing McDowell. Charles Hobgood, 42, had two active bench warrants when McDowell and another, unnamed CCSO investigator pulled over the car in which he was a passenger. After detaining him, investigators smelled marijuana and began to search the vehicle. Around the passenger seat was a “small amount of marijuana,” a meth pipe, a digital scale that tested positive for methamphetamine residue and an unmarked pill bottle with pink pills. The pills could not be identified on scene. Hobgood was taken to Colquitt County Jail without incident.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Gene McQueen Road in reference to damage to property and theft. Sometime between Nov. 11 and 17, the complainant claimed, someone entered the storage room under the carport and stole a small safe. Within the safe was $9,000 cash and an estimated $2,000 in Christmas ornaments. The storage door under the carport had been pulled off the top hinge and the storage appeared to be “rummaged.” There was no signs of forced entry into the house itself.
