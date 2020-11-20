Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Jason Dewayne Barrett, 33, of Norman Park was charged with battery (family violence) on Nov. 18.
• Angela Dawn Turner, 45, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 19.
• Corey Allen Jenkins, 33, of Albany was charged with probation violation on Nov. 19.
• Robert Wesley Hutchinson, 52, of Moultrie was charged with bail jumping and two counts of probation violation on Nov. 19.
• Ricky Shawn Conley, 41, of Brookfield was charged with probation violation on Nov. 19.
• Tykurian Devonte Williams, 20, of Doerun was charged with failure to stop for stop sign and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer on Nov. 19.
• John Skyler Cole, 27, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license withdrawn on Nov. 19.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Trixie Lea Steele, 49, of Hartsfield was charged with aggravated assault on Nov. 19.
Incidents
• On Nov. 19, Moultrie police were dispatched to Shy Manor Drive in reference to a damaged vehicle. Police report seeing a tire missing a cap for an air valve. The complainant later reported that a grill valued at $100 was missing from the side of her home. The complainant reported she believed she knew who did these crimes and where he was, but police could not find anyone in the area.
• On Nov. 19, a police officer was dispatched to Fifth Avenue S.E. in reference to a possible burglary. A complainant stated that after returning home from out of town the previous three days she discovered the door to her apartment open. She told police it was locked and secured when she left, and police report the door knob was locked on the inside but there were no signs of forced entry. Nothing was reported missing.
• On Nov. 19, Moultrie police were informed of a theft from a vehicle. A complainant stated she parked her vehicle at the Home Depot lot in the morning, and when she returned to start it 10 hours later it was loud. She reported discovering that part of the muffler system was removed.
