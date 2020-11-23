Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 31, of Funston was charged with drug court violation on Nov. 20.
• Jerome Alex Pope, 55, of Moultrie was charged with drug court violation on Nov. 20.
• Jennifer Nicole Bullard, 37, of Moultrie was charged with drug court violation on Nov. 20.
• Kemiel Obyan Downer Jr., 32, of Decatur was charged with possession of knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of prohibited item (knife) by inmate on Nov. 20.
• Kendrick Tywon Clark, 27, of Moultrie was booked Nov. 20 for a charge of aggravated assault made Nov. 18 over an incident that occurred Nov. 10.
• Kendrick Hardy, 29, of College Park, Ga., was booked on a bench warrant – signed Nov. 9 – on Nov. 20 in the Sheriff’s Office lobby.
• Mercedes Rodriquez, 25, of Moultrie was charged on Nov. 20 with criminal trespass for cutting a lock and taking a dresser out of a room at a residence on Hwy. 133 South.
• Oscar Ariel Corado, 19, of Moultrie was booked Nov. 21 for probation violation and robbery (offense date Sept. 13).
• Adam Wyatt Smith, 38, of Hartsfield was booked Nov. 22 for a theft by receiving stolen property charge made Jan. 14.
• On Nov. 22, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Cool Springs Road and CM Chafin Road in reference to a vehicle stuck in a ditch with a possible intoxicated driver. The responding deputy found an SUV stuck in the ditch and Fernando Guillen, 36, of Norman Park in the driver’s seat with the keys to the vehicle in his pocket. The deputy also reported smelling the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Guillen’s breath. He was charged with failure to maintain lane, driving without a license and DUI.
• On Nov. 22, Antonio Woodard, 35, of Moultrie was charged with failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions, expired registration, no proof of insurance, open container, fourth offense DUI, fourth offense driving on a suspended license and giving false information to officers, and he had an outstanding warrant from Thomas County for habitual violator.
Incidents
• On Nov. 20, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was advised on a financial scam when a complainant stated she thought she was getting a job offer from a Florida company to advertise a product on the side of her vehicle. She reported receiving a check for $3,850 which she was to cash and send a large portion to a Wichita, Kan., address and keep the balance for her first payment. She reported that check was canceled after she made the payment to Kansas and that she is responsible to the bank for payment back to it.
• On Nov. 20, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Peachtree Road in reference to a theft of a firearm. A complainant stated a .22 long rifle with a wooden stock was taken off his porch after it was left there two weeks ago by a friend. He reported that he had not seen his friend since and last remembered seeing the rifle on Monday the week before reporting it missing.
• On Nov. 21, a complainant reported to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office that cash ($1,700 to $2,000) was taken from his wallet after he left it at a convenience store on Hwy. 319 South. He said when he returned to the store, the clerk returned the wallet to him and said that a female found it in the women’s bathroom.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Zykerian Jaquan Barfield, 18, of Moultrie was charged with following too closely and driving without license after a two-vehicle accident that occurred on South Main Street on Nov. 20.
• Derrick Champion, 57, of Moultrie was charged with trespass at Murphy’s Express on Nov. 21.
• Rudy Noe-Jaime Portillo, 58, of Moultrie was charged with failure to drive within single lane and third offense driving without license after running off the road on West Central Avenue, through a fence and crashing into the back of a vehicle on Nov. 22.
• Hugh Casey Braswell, 44, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, open container in vehicle, speeding, failure to drive within single lane and adult restraint seat belt violation on Nov. 22.
Incidents
• On Nov. 20, Moultrie police were informed of damage done by a vehicle at Domino’s. Personnel on the scene reported that an unknown vehicle hit a utility box near a power pole, knocking out power for half of the business. Responding officers reported that the City of Moultrie utility box was slightly off its foundation and had small scuff marks on the front.
• On Nov. 21, Moultrie police were dispatched to Fourth Avenue N.W. in reference to a male lying on the side of the road. Police report finding a male breathing but unresponsive, but no witnesses could say what happened to him. The police summary said the male had a swollen left eye and lower lip, and that an ambulance arrived and transported him for treatment.
• On Nov. 21, Moultrie police were dispatched to Dollar General on Camilla Highway in reference to shoplifting. The store manager reported a female put two body wash containers in her purse, that he confronted her asking her to give the items back. He said she gave one container back then took off running.
• On Nov. 22, a police officer was informed of a lost driver’s license and debit card. A complainant stated she placed these items in her back pocket, went to several stores on Camilla Highway, W. Central Avenue and 5th Street SW, retraced her steps but could not find these items.
• On Nov. 22, a police officer was dispatched to West Central Avenue in reference to a theft. A complainant stated an unknown woman entered a store, went to the back and sat at a table where the complainant’s mother’s purse was placed earlier. The complainant stated this woman bought nothing and left in a hurry. Then they noticed the purse missing; it contained a driver’s license, debit card and keys.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Richard Keith Whitt, 62, of Moultrie was charged with DUI on Nov. 22.
• Miguel Angel Angeles, 24, of Tifton was charged with DUI, failure to stop for stop sign and failure to drive within single lane on Nov. 22.
Doerun Police
Charges
• Nairobi Tevoris Hall, 25, of Dawson, Ga., was charged with probation violation on Nov. 22.
