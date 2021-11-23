Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Johnny Lee Kennedy, 30, 225 Ga. Hwy. 32, Ocilla, was charged November 18 with suspended registration, driving while license suspended and no insurance.
• Shawn David Hall, 51, 68 Felts Lane, Lakeland, was charged November 20 with driving while license withdrawn, brake lights required and defective equipment.
• Laprincess Robinson, 25, 410 Birch St., Adel, was charged November 20 with driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of window tint law.
• Dezmen O’Neil Govan, 35, 311 Burum St. S.W., Pelham, was charged November 19 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Shaniyah Floyd, 17, 312 Keller Ave., Biloxi, Miss., was charged November 21 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
• William Blake Hickman, 32, 108 East Gate Way, Norman Park, was charged November 20 with theft by taking and theft by deception.
• Reginald Donovan Johnson, 29, 4296 Sublime Trail, Atlanta, was charged November 21 with obstruction and giving false information.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Xzavious Dantrell Mallory, 42, 806 Blaylock St. Apt. B, Albany, was charged November 20 with failure to appear.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Ricky Lamar Boyd, 60, 718 Fourth Ave. Apt. D, was charged November 14 with D.U.I., distracted driving, failure to stop for stop sign and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Branden Jesse Castleberry, 37, 2435 Jacquelyne Circle, was charged November 20 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, speeding and D.U.I.
• Darin Mitchell Fulmer, 38, 155 Twin Lakes Drive, was charged November 19 with D.U.I., willful obstruction of law enforcement and improper backing.
• Karen Amanda Hernandez, 40, 202 Oak St., was charged November 16 with marijuana possession, possession of cocaine, D.U.I., speeding and possession of a drug related object.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ericka Chavez-Enciso, 43, 907 First Ave. S.W., was charged November 20 with D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane, failure to signal and driving without a license.
• Efren Zuviris-Santiago, 41, 445 County Circle Road, was charged November 19 with probation violation.
• Jonathan Blake Carlton, 34, 3921 Stewart Circle, Valdosta, was charged November 21 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Stevie Gomez, 44, 552 McElroy Road, was charged November 18 with probation violation.
• Cameron Harley Kastelic, 28, 114 South Academy St., Funston, was charged November 17 with two counts of cruelty to children, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
• Charles Jason Hobgood, 42, 795 Hwy. 82, West, Leesburg, Ga., was charged November 18 with two counts of failure to appear, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeremy Richard Lewis, 38, 710 Myrtle Lane, was charged November 19 with failure to appear.
• Hannah Elizabeth Kirk, 24, 209 Jasmine Lane Lot 2, Omega, was charged November 19 with failure to appear.
• Roger Bentley, 39, 751 Cedar Grove Road, Climax, was charged November 19 with theft by taking.
• Anthony Jordan Mock, 23, was charged November 19 with probation violation.
• Ana Luisa Valdez, 47, 355 John Buck McCoy Road, was charged November 21 with failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.
• Kurtis Eugene Brown, 21, 121 Loblolly Road, was charged November 21 with D.U.I.
