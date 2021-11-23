Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Johnny Lee Kennedy, 30, 225 Ga. Hwy. 32, Ocilla, was charged November 18 with suspended registration, driving while license suspended and no insurance.

• Shawn David Hall, 51, 68 Felts Lane, Lakeland, was charged November 20 with driving while license withdrawn, brake lights required and defective equipment.

• Laprincess Robinson, 25, 410 Birch St., Adel, was charged November 20 with driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of window tint law.

• Dezmen O’Neil Govan, 35, 311 Burum St. S.W., Pelham, was charged November 19 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Shaniyah Floyd, 17, 312 Keller Ave., Biloxi, Miss., was charged November 21 with speeding and driving without a valid license.

• William Blake Hickman, 32, 108 East Gate Way, Norman Park, was charged November 20 with theft by taking and theft by deception.

• Reginald Donovan Johnson, 29, 4296 Sublime Trail, Atlanta, was charged November 21 with obstruction and giving false information.

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Xzavious Dantrell Mallory, 42, 806 Blaylock St. Apt. B, Albany, was charged November 20 with failure to appear.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Ricky Lamar Boyd, 60, 718 Fourth Ave. Apt. D, was charged November 14 with D.U.I., distracted driving, failure to stop for stop sign and failure to drive within a single lane.

• Branden Jesse Castleberry, 37, 2435 Jacquelyne Circle, was charged November 20 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, speeding and D.U.I.

• Darin Mitchell Fulmer, 38, 155 Twin Lakes Drive, was charged November 19 with D.U.I., willful obstruction of law enforcement and improper backing.

• Karen Amanda Hernandez, 40, 202 Oak St., was charged November 16 with marijuana possession, possession of cocaine, D.U.I., speeding and possession of a drug related object.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Ericka Chavez-Enciso, 43, 907 First Ave. S.W., was charged November 20 with D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane, failure to signal and driving without a license.

• Efren Zuviris-Santiago, 41, 445 County Circle Road, was charged November 19 with probation violation.

• Jonathan Blake Carlton, 34, 3921 Stewart Circle, Valdosta, was charged November 21 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Stevie Gomez, 44, 552 McElroy Road, was charged November 18 with probation violation.

• Cameron Harley Kastelic, 28, 114 South Academy St., Funston, was charged November 17 with two counts of cruelty to children, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

• Charles Jason Hobgood, 42, 795 Hwy. 82, West, Leesburg, Ga., was charged November 18 with two counts of failure to appear, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

• Jeremy Richard Lewis, 38, 710 Myrtle Lane, was charged November 19 with failure to appear.

• Hannah Elizabeth Kirk, 24, 209 Jasmine Lane Lot 2, Omega, was charged November 19 with failure to appear.

• Roger Bentley, 39, 751 Cedar Grove Road, Climax, was charged November 19 with theft by taking.

• Anthony Jordan Mock, 23, was charged November 19 with probation violation.

• Ana Luisa Valdez, 47, 355 John Buck McCoy Road, was charged November 21 with failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.

• Kurtis Eugene Brown, 21, 121 Loblolly Road, was charged November 21 with D.U.I.

