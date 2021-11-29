Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Walter O’Neal, 30, 1379 Old Berlin Road, was charged November 22 with probation violation.
• A’Quavian Collier, 17, 216 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged November 20 with possession with intent.
• Michael Rashawn Harris, 33, 619 Fourth St. N.W., was charged November 22 with bondsman off bond.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Francisco Martinez, 46, 247 Demont St., was charged November 22 with probation violation, driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
• Heather Nicole Bailey, 31, 1885 County Line Road, Doerun, was charged November 22 with probation violation.
