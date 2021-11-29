Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Walter O’Neal, 30, 1379 Old Berlin Road, was charged November 22 with probation violation.

• A’Quavian Collier, 17, 216 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged November 20 with possession with intent.

• Michael Rashawn Harris, 33, 619 Fourth St. N.W., was charged November 22 with bondsman off bond.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Francisco Martinez, 46, 247 Demont St., was charged November 22 with probation violation, driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.

• Heather Nicole Bailey, 31, 1885 County Line Road, Doerun, was charged November 22 with probation violation.

