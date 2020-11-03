Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jessica Garcia, 36, of Norman Park was charged with probation violation on Nov. 2.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Anthony Lorenzo Giddens, 38, of Moultrie was charged with obstruction of an officer, theft by shoplifting (fifth offense) and possession of a drug related object on Nov. 1.
Incidents
• On Nov. 2, Moultrie Police was dispatched to Northside Drive in reference to property damage. The responding officer found a vehicle with a damaged windshield as if “someone threw something heavy at the windshield.” The complainant stated the damage was worth roughly $400.
Norman Park Police
Arrests
• A’Birran Tyree Braboy, 21, of Tifton was charged with no tag, headlights violation, insurance violation, driving too fast for conditions and driving while license suspended on Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.