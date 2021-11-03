Norman Police Department
Arrests
• Willie James Banks Jr., 45, 205 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged November 2 with probation violation, open container in vehicle, failure to drive within single lane, driving with suspended or revoked license and no insurance.
• Leslie Lee Flores, 37, 244 Middlebrooks St., Norman Park, was charged October 5 with disorderly conduct, simple assault and probation violation.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Brandon Avery Bennett, 17, 1291 Ga. Hwy. 111, was charged November 1 with driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license and defective equipment.
• Briana Charnice Hickman, 27, 408 South Toombs St., Valdosta, was charged November 2 with no insurance, speeding and driving while license withdrawn.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kelvin Iridith Kelsey, 35, 125 Sixth St. S.W., was charged November 1 with probation violation.
• Michael Wesley Sumler, 42, 3 Woodman Rd., was charged November 1 with battery-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Antonio Pena, 53, 290 Jim Sharp Rd., Norman Park, was charged October 30 with cruelty to children-third degree and battery-family violence.
• Catelynn Cannon, 20, 363 Mac Massey Rd., Norman Park, was charged October 29 with theft by taking-misdemeanor and criminal trespass.
• Rebecca Ann Kirk, 42, was charged November 1 with criminal trespass.
• James David Hogg, 17, 757 Vinson Rd., was charged November 1 with unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
• Cody Richardson Gignac, 41, 132 Jones Lane, was charged October 31 with three counts of probation violation.
- Michael Anderson Stone, 51, 226 Fox Thick Rd., was charged October 28 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Dontae Lamar Stewart, 28, 354 South Morris Rd., was charged November 1 with disorderly conduct.
• Bryant Jernard Timmons, 35, 821 West Railroad St., Sylvester, was charged November 2 with probation violation.
• Shamika Dashon Turner, 45, 312 South MLK Drive, Adel, was charged November 2 with criminal trespass.
• Renee Ruth Knight, 34, 2335 Thigpen Trail, Hartsfield, was charged November 2 with probation violation.
• Victor Trejo-Gonzalez, 43, 184 East Gate Way, Norman Park, was charged November 1 with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with suspended or revoked license.
