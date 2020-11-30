Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Angela Lee Bryant, 35, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 24.
• Nora Ninfa Zapata, 47, of Moultrie was charged with defective equipment and driving without license on Nov. 24.
• Robert Lee Valdez, 37, of Valdosta was charged with probation violation on Nov. 24.
• Timothy Mark Hobgood II, 29, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 24.
• Freddie Lee Smithwick IV, 30, of Meigs was charged with probation violation on Nov. 23 when a Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy reported spotting Smithwick outside a residence on Jasmine Lane. The incident report says Smithwick went inside the residence as the deputy approached, then jumped out through a window and ran away. The deputy followed Smithwick in his patrol car and then chased him into the woods before catching him.
• Richard Crawford, 32, of Valdosta was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 23.
• Rafael Camacho Rubio, 47, of Moultrie was charged with bail jumping on Nov. 23.
• John Dennis Brady, 46, of Quitman was booked on charges made Nov. 15 of second degree burglary and two counts of theft by taking on Nov. 23 when the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was informed of his location by Lowndes County authorities.
• Sandra Denise Griffin, 54, and Hollis Lamar Minter Jr., 48, both of Moultrie, were charged with simple battery family violence on Nov. 22
• Joseph Scott Lawhorne, 46, of Moultrie was charged with possession of methamphetamine, battery family violence and probation violation on Nov. 20.
• Kenny Bernard Davis, 37, of Moultrie was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Nov. 19.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Fidel Rosales Salinas, 29, of Moultrie was booked Nov. 24 for charges of simple battery family violence and aggravated assault (family violence) on Nov. 21.
• Alim Racheed Lovett, 31, of Sparks was charged with probation violation on Nov. 24.
• Malcom Spivey, 51, of Moultrie was charged with battery (family violence) on Nov. 23.
• Anthony Terrell James, 22, of Moultrie was charged with driving without license on Nov. 23.
• Walter Allen Sims III, 38, of Moultrie was charged with contempt of court on Nov. 22.
