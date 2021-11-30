Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Luciano Guemez, 56, 2607 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Pavo, was charged November 23 with failure to drive within a single lane, broken windshield and driving while license suspended.
• Adrian Soto, 24, 842 Hwy. 319 S., was charged November 10 with expired vehicle tag or decal, no proof of insurance-motorcycle, driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts of probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• George Alexander Collins, 1989 Bushy Hall Road, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged November 27 with D.U.I., too fast for conditions, distracted driving and following too closely.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Angela Venessa Daniels, 38, 1315 River St., was charged November 23 with fugitive from another state and giving false name, address or birthdate.
• Derrick Lamont Smith, 36, 1010 Sixth St. S.E., was charged November 23 with battery-family violence.
• Johnny Will Murray Jr., 37, 123 Jones Lane, was charged November 24 with two counts of probation violation.
• Michael Baylee Allen, 22, 1711 First Ave. S.E. Room 114, was charged November 26 with theft by shoplifting.
• Stacy Kenneth Brown, 51, 614 First St. N.W., was charged November 26 with D.U.I. and failure to drive within a single lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Anthony Bernard Harper, 38, 604 13th Ave. S.W., was charged November 23 with five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit a crime and second degree cruelty to children.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched on November 27 in reference to a past occurred theft. The complainant stated that they found a red mask near their property’s gate. A Lincoln cutting torch and two oxygen tanks were stolen from their property. The total value of the stolen property was valued at $810.
• Deputies were dispatched on November 22 to the 1800 block of Funston-Sale City Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that someone cut the lock on their shed and stole two battery powered Black & Decker drills, drill bits, electric drill and a Remington 12 gauge shotgun. The total value of the stolen property was valued at $350.
• Deputies were dispatched on November 27 to the 2100 block of Livingston Bridge Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant claimed that someone had entered their unlocked 1999 Dodge Ram Truck and stole a Remington 700 .30-06 stainless steel barrel with a synthetic stock and a Buckmaster 3x9x50 scope, six boxes of 12 gauge shells, six boxes of 20 gauge shells and one box of .30-06 rounds. The tool box on the bed of the truck was also entered. Hay baler and tractor parts were confirmed stolen along with “other tools.” Specific tools could not be identified. The estimated value of the stolen items was not given.
• Deputies were dispatched on November 27 to the 3100 block of Highway 33 North in reference to a stolen vehicle. A 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen off the property. The complainant later called to advise deputies he found the vehicle at Bridges Auto Repair. Deputies later discovered that the repair man had bought the vehicle from a male and female couple for $300.
• Deputies were dispatched on November 25 to Bill May Road in reference to damage to property. The complainant stated that “someone on a four wheeler had cut the plastic on 11 out of 23 bales of cotton,” according to the incident report. Deputies found tire marks near the opened bales. The estimated value of the bales that were cut was $22,000.
Other agencies
Arrests
• Javorius Campbell, 26, 105 Augusta Ave., Thomasville, was charged November 25 with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and D.U.I.
