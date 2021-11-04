Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Jacorey Lamont Wilder, 25, 1900 Tree Mountain Pkwy., Stone Mountain, Ga., was charged November 3 with D.U.I., possession of a drug related object and speeding.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Bryant Christopher Lewis, 21, 2105 East Central Ave., was charged November 3 with disorderly conduct.

• Colby Reese Diers, 27, 2105 East Central Ave., was charged November 3 with disorderly conduct.

