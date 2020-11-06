Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Bryan Anderson, 33, of Moultrie was charged with cruelty to children (first degree) and two counts of battery (family violence) on Nov. 5.
• On Nov. 3, Travis Jaquan Summers, 17, of Norman Park and a male juvenile were both charged with affray for an incident that occurred in a bathroom at Colquitt County High School on Nov. 2.
Incidents
• On Nov. 5, a driver reported to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office that she was traveling south on Hwy. 319 when she ran through the railroad arms just south of Indian Lake Drive. The driver said she struck the arm causing damage to her hood windshield and wipers. There was slight damage noted to the crossing arm.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Jamie Demetrius Palmer, 21, of Moultrie was charged with cruelty to children (third degree) and aggravated assault on Nov. 5.
• Tequila Michelle Raymond, 35, of Hartsfield was charged with probation violation on Nov. 5.
• George Willis Price III, 51, of Moultrie was charged with possession of meth after a search warrant was served at a residence on 26th Avenue S.E. on Nov. 3.
Incidents
• On Nov. 5, Moultrie police were dispatched to 27th Street S.E., where a complainant stated earlier in the day four intoxicated females known to her attempted to fight her. The complainant reported that she was able to enter her home before anything occurred and called 911. Police reported no contact with anyone at the scene.
• On Nov. 5, Moultrie police were dispatched to Bishop’s Gas Station in reference to shoplifting. The complainant stated an unknown male attempted to buy cigars, but got mad, grabbed the cigars and left when the complainant asked for ID. Police report seeing camera footage of the incident and that the subject left the store by a vehicle, but could not get tag information.
• On Nov. 5, Moultrie police were dispatched to Dollar General on First Avenue S.E. in reference to shoplifting. The complainant stated an unknown female grabbed a pack of V-neck t-shirts. Police report seeing video of the incident showing the subject put the pack in her purse, but could not identify her.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Leah Brooke Murphy, 21, of Moultrie was charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, no vehicle tag or decal, possession and use of drug related object and DUI on Nov. 5.
• Marco Daniel Palacios, 20, of Doerun was charged with DUI, broken light, possession of a drug related object and possession of marijuana less than one ounce on Nov. 5.
Norman Park Police
Charges
• Clayton James McMillian, 19, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 5.
