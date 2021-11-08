Colquitt County Correctional Institution
Arrests
• Lucas Lorenzo Waddle, 39, 503 Brown St., Rome, was charged November 4 with crossing guard lines with drugs and possession of drugs by inmate.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Marcus Reese, 29, 247 Jackson St., Newman, was charged November 5 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Lorenzo Resendiz Jr., 26, 205 23rd St. S.E., was charged November 7 with laying drag, failure to drive within a single lane, D.U.I., open container in vehicle and speeding.
• Joseph Edward Brown, 36, was charged November 7 with open container in vehicle, driving without a license and D.U.I.
• Kayla Hopkins, 21, 131 Sunset Lane, Albany, was charged November 6 with probation violation.
• Rydasha Shykira Moore, 22, 612 Seventh Ave. N.W., was charged November 5 with simple battery-family violence.
• William Herman Davis, 48, 1713 First Ave. S.E., was charged November 3 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• William Henry Anderson Jr., 30, Hampton, Ga. was charged November 5 with crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs.
• Ashley Marie Honaker, 38, 518 Indian Lake Drive, was charged November 5 with giving false information.
• Whitney Ann Guinn, 35, 2312 Fifth St. S.E., was charged November 5 with theft by taking.
• Kendra Reese, 37, 6007 Elliott Drive, Albany, was charged November 8 with driving while license withdrawn, D.U.I., child restraint law child seat safety and endangering a child by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• Guillermo Ladera Ramirez, 42, 816 11th St. S.E., was charged November 7 with driving without a license, D.U.I. and open container in vehicle.
• Thomas Jerome Brannen, 34, 209 Jasmine Lane, was charged November 5 with bondsman off bond and is currently on hold for Berrien County.
• Molly Ann Castleberry, 28, 224 Cherry St., Norman Park, was charged November 5 with bondsman off bond.
• Mynasian Mornay Holsey, 21, 533 27th St. S.E. Apt 5, was charged November 4 with probation violation.
• Zanautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 23, 384 East Gate Circle, was charged November 4 with probation violation.
