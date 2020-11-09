Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Candice Denise Butler, 40, of Albany was charged with bad check on Nov. 6.
• Derrick Eugene Jett, 41, of Norman Park was charged with terroristic threats and acts (family violence) on Nov. 7.
• Oralia Martinez, 46, of Hahira was charged with holding cell phone and driving without license on Nov. 8.
• Justin Carl McClelland, 31, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 5.
Incidents
• On Nov. 8, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Lower Meigs Road in reference to a theft. A complainant stated tools with an estimated value of $3,000 were stolen from a shed and that two laptops that did not belong to him were found in a yard.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 30, of Ellenton was charged with disorderly conduct at the Shell Station on South Main Street on Nov. 8.
• Malik Nyquan Tyler, 19, of Moultrie was charged with aggravated assault on Nov. 7.
• Allison Lynzee Gonzales, 34, of Norman Park was charged with theft by taking on Nov. 6.
• Bridget Martin, 48, of Moultrie was charged with forgery first degree on Nov. 5.
Incidents
• On Nov. 6, Moultrie police were dispatched to La Estrellia on West Central Avenue in reference to property damage. A complainant stated she discovered unknown person(s) threw a rock through a window but that there were no indications of entry. The responding officer reported seeing an asphalt rock lying on the ground beside the broken window. Damage was estimated at $300.
• On Nov. 6, a male reported finding a small wallet near the entrance of Save-A-Lot on Sixth Street SE. Police were able to locate the owner through a driver’s license found in the wallet and returned it.
• On Nov. 6, Moultrie police were dispatched to Fifth Avenue and Eighth Street S.E. in reference to a hit and run. A complainant stated that he was turning off Fifth onto Eighth when he was struck by a vehicle he could not describe. His vehicle had slight damage on the driver’s side.
• On Nov. 8, a police officer was informed of vehicular damage. A complainant stated someone hit her car door while it was parked at a restaurant.
• On Nov. 7, a police officer was informed of a steak knife lying in a flower bed at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library. Police found the knife partially covered by pine needles but no signs of a committed crime, then took possession of the knife.
• On Nov. 7, Moultrie police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft. A complainant stated that as she was shopping her wallet was taken from her cart. She reported there was an instance when she was bumped by a male who was accompanied by a female before she noticed the wallet missing. She said the wallet contained transaction cards and a checkbook.
• On Nov. 7, Moultrie police learned about a found female dog with a leash on it at the shopping center parking lot on Sixth Street S.E. The dog was turned over to animal control.
• On Nov. 8, Moultrie police were dispatched to Third Avenue N.W. in reference to a burglary. A complainant stated he discovered someone broke into his residence and moved furniture around. He reported and described whom he suspected of doing this and said neighbors – who did not speak with the police – told him they saw a female enter the residence from a window. The responding officer reported finding couches upright on their side and clothes and items on the floor, and said the window where entrance was allegedly made had a torn screen. The complainant reported nothing missing.
Berlin Police
Charges
• Thomas David Vanover, 50, of Barney was charged with driving while unlicensed, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and failure to stop for stop sign on Nov. 7.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Corey Adam Kicklighter, 37, of Tifton was charged with manufacture of meth on Nov. 7.
• Jose Velencia Garcia, 35, of Moultrie was charged with driving without a valid license on Nov. 6.
• Parker John Somerindyke, 22, of Norman Park was charged with DUI, loud radio and open container in vehicle on Nov. 6.
• Gabriel Alex Shivers, 18, of Hartsfield was charged with DUI, possession of a drug related object and possession of marijuana on Nov. 7.
• Chad Allen Brown, 33, of Moultrie was charged with DUI on Nov. 7.
• Emma Sanchez, 17, of Norman Park was charged with DUI on Nov. 7.
• Shannon Luruth Stevenson Jr., 31, of Norman Park was charged with DUI and driving without license on person on Nov. 7.
• Charles Henderson McKellar, 44, of Norman Park was charged with DUI, tag light required, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and open container in vehicle on Nov. 8.
