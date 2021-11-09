Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Matthew Joseph Selph, 25, 941 Sardis Church Rd., was charged November 7 with theft by taking and failure to appear.
• Milton David Barfield Jr., 20, 1248 Sixth St. S.W., was charged November 6 with two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree; four counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jerry Robert Stripling, 43, 117 Holmes Drive, was charged November 8 with failure to appear and aggravated stalking.
• Michael Allen Radford, 65, 2601 Jacqueline Circle, was charged November 9 with failure to appear.
• Michael Roger Daniel, 33, 2479 Daniel Lane, Meigs, was charged November 9 with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
• Antwaun Roberts Billingsly, 25, 1208 Mulberry Ave., Albany, was charged November 8 with two counts of failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.