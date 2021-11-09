Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Matthew Joseph Selph, 25, 941 Sardis Church Rd., was charged November 7 with theft by taking and failure to appear.

• Milton David Barfield Jr., 20, 1248 Sixth St. S.W., was charged November 6 with two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree; four counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jerry Robert Stripling, 43, 117 Holmes Drive, was charged November 8 with failure to appear and aggravated stalking.

• Michael Allen Radford, 65, 2601 Jacqueline Circle, was charged November 9 with failure to appear.

• Michael Roger Daniel, 33, 2479 Daniel Lane, Meigs, was charged November 9 with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.

• Antwaun Roberts Billingsly, 25, 1208 Mulberry Ave., Albany, was charged November 8 with two counts of failure to appear.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you