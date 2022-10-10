Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Efrain Hernandez, 42, 162 Stiner Rd., was charged Oct. 8 with driving without a valid license, improper tag display and no brake lights.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Lorianna Phillips, 25, 1709 Bellview Ave., Tifton, was charged Oct. 7 with a probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Toni Laken Barden, 28, 577 Eddings Rd., Coolidge, was charged Oct. 9 with DUI, driver exercise due care and failure to drive within a single lane.
- Patrick Larenzo Roberts, 42, 417 Eighth St. S.W., was charged Oct. 8 with DUI, driver exercise due care and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Jeanatte Nicole Leaf, 47, 13876 Hwy. 125 N., Tifton, was charged Oct. 7 with a probation violation.
- Funterius Earl Copeland, 30, 522 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 7 with a bench warrant.
- Jermey Deshaun Murray Sr., 39, 502 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 8 with disorderly conduct and a probation violation.
- Brenda Aguilar, 21, Moultrie, was charged Oct. 8 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Angline Denis Birdine, 42, 206 Gay Ave, Albany., was charged Oct. 1 with a probation violation.
- Iberto Sanchez, 21, 206 Cedar St., was charged Oct. 4 with driving without license.
- Juan Luis Terrazaz, 50, 363 Mac Massy Rd. Lot 7, was charged Oct. 5 with speeding (71 mph in a 55 mph work zone) and driving without license.
- Rakim Richard Sharpe, 30, 612 E. Fourth St. Apt. E, Adel, was charged Oct. 4 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.