Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Shane Jamar Sims, 35, 190 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged October 8 with failure to register as a sex offender.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• D’arrius Ty’quan Toombs, 23, 12069 Hwy. 93, Baconton, Ga., was charged October 9 with possession of marijuana more than an ounce; speeding 73 in a 55; unlawful for any person to purchase, possess or have under his control any container they are not prescribed; and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
• Zacharian O’Hara Williams, 25, 12069 Hwy. 93, Baconton, Ga., was charged October 9 with possession of marijuana more than an ounce and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
• Julio Pascual, 51, 570 Greenfield Church Road, was charged October 9 with D.U.I., distracted driving, driving while license withdrawn and failure to drive within single lane.
• Mario Angel Vargas, 22, 1511 Ridge Road, Cairo, Ga., was charged October 8 with speeding 69 in a 55, adult restraint law seat belt and driving without license.
• Stephen Lamb, 34, 1519 Old Albany Road, was charged October 9 with D.U.I., reckless driving, drugs not in original container, improper passing and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Pedro Rivera, 30, 82 Regency Village Drive, was charged October 10 with disorderly conduct.
• Jamari Dominique Smith, 27, was charged October 25 with probation violation.
• Jerome Ray, 37, 308 Lakeworth Circle, Americus, Ga., was charged October 9 with disorderly conduct and simple battery- family violence.
• Rufino Ramos, 22, 1208 13th St. S.W., was charged October 8 with two counts of probation violation.
• Jose Alfredo Ramos, 30, 1208 13th St. S.W., was charged October 8 with two counts of probation violation.
• Reshawna Nekole King, 32, 1708 First Ave. S.E., was charged October 8 with simple battery (family violence).
• David Davis, 52, 825 E. Central Ave., was charged October 9 with possession of cocaine, possession of a drug related object and non-physical obstruction.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Javon Eugene Jordan, 17, 1009 Eighth Ave. N.W., was charged October 9 with three counts of entering an automobile.
• Kenneth Snipes, 17, 1213 Overlook Drive, was charged October 10 with 14 counts of entering an automobile and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
• Raiford Jack Flowers III, 37, 150 Tara St., was charged October 9 with simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass and third degree cruelty to children.
Joseph Tyrone Pearson, 58, 801 Martin Luther King Drive, was charged October 10 with second degree burglary.
• Noah Lew Sangster, 38, 162 B Cook Road, was charged October 8 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute a grand jury true bill.
• Shandrika Shontel Williams, 32, 807 S. Frye St. Apt. 274, Valdosta, was charged October 8 with two counts of simple battery.
• Daniel Cory Wilson, 36, 623 Country Club Road, was charged October 8 with probation violation.
• Charles Phillip Tallman, 28, 3007 Hwy. 33 N., was charged October 8 with probation violation.
• Ashley Brooke Law, 34, 150 Tara St., was charged October 9 with simple battery (family violence).
• Mark Travis Land Jr., 17, 117 Hiers Road, Berlin, was charged October 10 with criminal trespass and misdemeanor interference with custody.
• Amanda Leigh Hamilton, 42, 603 Second St. S.E., was charged October 8 with false statements or writings.
• Mary Anntoniette Cole, 44, 2040 County Line Road, Thomasville, was charged October 8 with probation violation.
• Carl Wayne Canfield, 60, 569 Wilbur Murphy Road, was charged October 9 with simple battery (family violence).
• Torrey Demetrius Brown, 38, 611 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged October 8 with sex offender registry violation.
• Alexander Braxton Andrew Allegood, 22, 206 Lakeshore Drive, was charged October 9 with battery.
• Paul Rodolfo Hernandez-Garcia, 22, Norman Park, was charged October 10 with D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.