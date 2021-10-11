Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Shane Jamar Sims, 35, 190 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged October 8 with failure to register as a sex offender.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

D’arrius Ty’quan Toombs, 23, 12069 Hwy. 93, Baconton, Ga., was charged October 9 with possession of marijuana more than an ounce; speeding 73 in a 55; unlawful for any person to purchase, possess or have under his control any container they are not prescribed; and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

• Zacharian O’Hara Williams, 25, 12069 Hwy. 93, Baconton, Ga., was charged October 9 with possession of marijuana more than an ounce and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

• Julio Pascual, 51, 570 Greenfield Church Road, was charged October 9 with D.U.I., distracted driving, driving while license withdrawn and failure to drive within single lane.

• Mario Angel Vargas, 22, 1511 Ridge Road, Cairo, Ga., was charged October 8 with speeding 69 in a 55, adult restraint law seat belt and driving without license.

• Stephen Lamb, 34, 1519 Old Albany Road, was charged October 9 with D.U.I., reckless driving, drugs not in original container, improper passing and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Pedro Rivera, 30, 82 Regency Village Drive, was charged October 10 with disorderly conduct.

• Jamari Dominique Smith, 27, was charged October 25 with probation violation.

• Jerome Ray, 37, 308 Lakeworth Circle, Americus, Ga., was charged October 9 with disorderly conduct and simple battery- family violence.

• Rufino Ramos, 22, 1208 13th St. S.W., was charged October 8 with two counts of probation violation.

• Jose Alfredo Ramos, 30, 1208 13th St. S.W., was charged October 8 with two counts of probation violation.

• Reshawna Nekole King, 32, 1708 First Ave. S.E., was charged October 8 with simple battery (family violence).

• David Davis, 52, 825 E. Central Ave., was charged October 9 with possession of cocaine, possession of a drug related object and non-physical obstruction.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Javon Eugene Jordan, 17, 1009 Eighth Ave. N.W., was charged October 9 with three counts of entering an automobile.

• Kenneth Snipes, 17, 1213 Overlook Drive, was charged October 10 with 14 counts of entering an automobile and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

• Raiford Jack Flowers III, 37, 150 Tara St., was charged October 9 with simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass and third degree cruelty to children.

Joseph Tyrone Pearson, 58, 801 Martin Luther King Drive, was charged October 10 with second degree burglary.

• Noah Lew Sangster, 38, 162 B Cook Road, was charged October 8 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute a grand jury true bill.

• Shandrika Shontel Williams, 32, 807 S. Frye St. Apt. 274, Valdosta, was charged October 8 with two counts of simple battery.

• Daniel Cory Wilson, 36, 623 Country Club Road, was charged October 8 with probation violation.

• Charles Phillip Tallman, 28, 3007 Hwy. 33 N., was charged October 8 with probation violation.

• Ashley Brooke Law, 34, 150 Tara St., was charged October 9 with simple battery (family violence).

• Mark Travis Land Jr., 17, 117 Hiers Road, Berlin, was charged October 10 with criminal trespass and misdemeanor interference with custody.

• Amanda Leigh Hamilton, 42, 603 Second St. S.E., was charged October 8 with false statements or writings.

• Mary Anntoniette Cole, 44, 2040 County Line Road, Thomasville, was charged October 8 with probation violation.

• Carl Wayne Canfield, 60, 569 Wilbur Murphy Road, was charged October 9 with simple battery (family violence).

• Torrey Demetrius Brown, 38, 611 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged October 8 with sex offender registry violation.

• Alexander Braxton Andrew Allegood, 22, 206 Lakeshore Drive, was charged October 9 with battery.

• Paul Rodolfo Hernandez-Garcia, 22, Norman Park, was charged October 10 with D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you