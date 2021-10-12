Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Laola Ann Gay, 55, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged October 11 with D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane and distracted driving.

• Beck Learsa Lynn, 312 Cherry St., Sale City, was charged October 11 with D.U.I., following closely, unsafe operation of radio or phone.

Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Keith Randrelle Davis, 39, 116 Pear St., Pavo, was charged October 12 with open container, driving while license suspended, windshields violation, seat belt violation, improper tag display and D.U.I.

• Wyatt Keene, 20, 6082 Us Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged October 12 with speeding and D.U.I.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Kendrick Jamal Daniels, 29, 1020 Fifth Ave., was charged October 9 with eight counts of aggravated assault.

• Deonius Bonner, 184 Evergreen Way, Fitzgerald, Ga., was charged October 12 with failure to stop for a stop sign and obstruction of law enforcement.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jamaal Rashid Jackson, 39, 600 S. Main St., was charged October 10 with two counts of criminal trespass- family violence.

• Larry Wayne Poole, 42, 610 North Madison St., Sylvester, was charged October 11 with terroristic threats and acts. 

• Constance Renee Tinsley, 42, 2175 Summer Road, was charged October 11 with probation violation.

