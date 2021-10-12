Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Laola Ann Gay, 55, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged October 11 with D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane and distracted driving.
• Beck Learsa Lynn, 312 Cherry St., Sale City, was charged October 11 with D.U.I., following closely, unsafe operation of radio or phone.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Keith Randrelle Davis, 39, 116 Pear St., Pavo, was charged October 12 with open container, driving while license suspended, windshields violation, seat belt violation, improper tag display and D.U.I.
• Wyatt Keene, 20, 6082 Us Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged October 12 with speeding and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kendrick Jamal Daniels, 29, 1020 Fifth Ave., was charged October 9 with eight counts of aggravated assault.
• Deonius Bonner, 184 Evergreen Way, Fitzgerald, Ga., was charged October 12 with failure to stop for a stop sign and obstruction of law enforcement.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jamaal Rashid Jackson, 39, 600 S. Main St., was charged October 10 with two counts of criminal trespass- family violence.
• Larry Wayne Poole, 42, 610 North Madison St., Sylvester, was charged October 11 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Constance Renee Tinsley, 42, 2175 Summer Road, was charged October 11 with probation violation.
