Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Leslie Lee Flores, 37, 244 Middlebrooks St., Norman Park, was charged October 10 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Tiana Knighton, 18, 412 11th Court N.W., was charged October 12 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kaylee Nicole Terrell, 35, 5790 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged October 12 with failure to appear.
• Earnest Lee Blackburn Jr., 47, 1726 Huckinson Drive, N.E., was charged October 12 with improper turn and driving while license is suspended.
