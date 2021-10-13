Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Leslie Lee Flores, 37, 244 Middlebrooks St., Norman Park, was charged October 10 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Tiana Knighton, 18, 412 11th Court N.W., was charged October 12 with disorderly conduct.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Kaylee Nicole Terrell, 35, 5790 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged October 12 with failure to appear.

• Earnest Lee Blackburn Jr., 47, 1726 Huckinson Drive, N.E., was charged October 12 with improper turn and driving while license is suspended.

