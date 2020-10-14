Colquitt County SO
Arrests
• On Oct. 9 the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Hwy. 37 East. The call came in from a witness who reported seeing a pick-up truck in the ditch in front of her residence. The witness reported that she noticed someone in the driver’s seat and checked on the truck.
Deputies reported the truck’s driver, Pamela Harper Harris, 53, of Moultrie admitted to them that she was drinking. EMS also arrived on scene to check on Harris. In the report Harris stated she was driving home from Adel and ended up in the ditch when she tried to pull over to use a phone.
Harris was charged with DUI, open container in vehicle and failure to drive within single lane.
• Connie Sue McMurphy, 61, of Omega was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 9.
• Tyler James Weeks, 19, of Moultrie was booked on Oct. 9 on charges of possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and three counts of possession and use of drug related objects in connection with a July 29 incident and felony theft by taking in connection with an incident Aug. 27.
• Jamie Dwayne Prosser, 32 of Moultrie was charged with two counts of probation violation on Oct. 8.
• Kelvin Antonio Graham, 30, of Moultrie was charged with two counts of probation violation on Oct. 9.
• Kaylee Lynn Gay, 21, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 9.
• Felix Garcia, 24, of Moultrie was booked on Oct. 10 on a charge of battery-family violence (first offense) misdemeanor in connection with an incident Sept. 3.
• Daniel James Clayton, 38, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Oct. 9.
• Auburn Ryan Stripling, 28, of Moultrie was charged with two counts of probation violation Oct. 5. He had been charged with drug court violation on Sept. 8.
• Jorge Eric Reyes-Phillips, 20, of Tifton was charged with possession firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime and possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 8.
• Horace Stanley Martin, 42, of Moultrie was charged with battery (misdemeanor) on Oct. 9.
• Brittney Hurst, 30, of Tifton was charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 8.
• Nicholas Ryan Romero, 32, of Norman Park was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and possession of arms by convicted felon on Oct. 8.
• Casey Deanne Cooper, 28, of Moultrie was charged with DUI on Oct. 1.
• Bradley Edward Dudley, 45, of Funston was charged with leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run) on Oct. 11.
• Ezekial Lee McMullen, 20, of Moultrie was charged with pedestrian under the influence on Oct. 10.
• Amber Ranea Hobgood, 24, of Moultrie was charged with simple battery-family violence on Oct. 10.
• Kanasby Dewan Daniels of Sylvester was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked on Oct. 9.
• On Oct. 8, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office report a deputy on patrol recognizing a male subject who had an active warrant for his arrest. Jason Dwyane Barrett was placed under arrest and transported to county jail.
• Timothy Dewayne Hayes, 49, of Norman Park was booked on two counts of forgery fourth degree (misdemeanor) on Oct. 12 in connection with charges made Sept. 15.
• Randy Scott Jenkins, 36, of Moultrie was charged with possession of meth and driving while license withdrawn on Oct. 8.
• Zanautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 22, of Moultrie was charged on a bench warrant on Oct. 12.
• Connie Howard of Omega was charged on a bench warrant on Oct. 9.
• Jose Rodriguez Serrano, 30, of Norman Park, was charged with possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana and theft by taking on Oct. 11.
Incidents
• On Oct. 8, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault and damage to property on McElroy Road. The complainant stated that when he arrived home his girlfriend had destroyed his house and hit him several times with her hands and fists. No arrest was made, and the victim was advised of available remedies and services. Officers said no children were involved. Property reported damaged included a television and video game console.
• On Oct. 8, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rondo Gay Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated someone trespassed on the property and broke into his home. Stolen items reported include ATV tires, a TV box and an electronic device.
• On Oct. 11, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Ellenton Post Office in reference to a broken window. The responding deputy noticed a broken window there and went inside to find glass shattered on the floor and a shovel with a broken handle that appeared to have been thrown through the window.
• Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of the theft of a chain saw from a shed on Oscar Weeks Road.
Moultrie PD
Arrests
• Derrick Champion, 57, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 9.
• Zandra Ventrice Wade, 31, of Moultrie was charged with battery (family violence) on Oct. 9.
• Jose Miguel Contreras, 21, of Ellenton was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct on Oct. 10.
• Christopher Anounschio Battle, 52, of Moultrie was charged with DUI on Oct. 10.
• Christen Marie Allegood, 38, of Moultrie was booked on theft of services Oct. 12 for a charge made Sept. 7.
• Ashley Danielle Andrade, 32, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, no license plate and expired or no driver’s license on Oct. 12.
• Dusty Lance Conner, 41, of Moultrie was charged with possession of meth and failure to appear on Oct. 10.
Incidents
• On Oct. 9, Moultrie Police responded to a complaint of juveniles throwing rocks at a vehicle on Fifth Avenue Southwest. Complainant stated that three juveniles were throwing rocks then ran towards Packer Villa Apartments. No damage was reported to the vehicle, and attempts to locate the juveniles were unsuccessful.
• On Oct. 9, Moultrie Police responded to a complaint of trespassing in the area of Old Camilla Hwy. Complainant stated there is an abandon house located in the wooded area, and a male subject was found inside the house. After telling police he was living in the house for three weeks, he was served with a criminal trespass notice. The man left the scene after signing the paperwork.
• On Oct. 9, Moultrie Police responded to Haven Salon in reference to damage to a rear storage room door. Police report that the door frame was damaged and the door was opened. Nothing was reported missing from the room.
• On Oct. 10, Moultrie Police responded to a fight at Touchdown Sports Bar and Grill. Officer reported seeing a crowd in the parking lot attempting to leave.
• On Oct. 10, a man who cleans storage buildings reported finding a Social Security card, birth certificate copy and bank account number on a piece of paper while cleaning a building at Sto-n-Go. Police took possession of the items in an attempt to return them to their owner. The items were placed in an evidence locker.
• On Oct. 10, Moultrie Police responded to Paradise Apartments in reference to a possible theft. Complainant stated she and another were at Knuck McCrary Park when they realized their Apple Air Pods were missing. She said they tracked the pods to the apartments. Police report asking people standing in front of a building if they knew anything about the pods, then searched around the building. The pods were not located.
• On Oct. 12, Moultrie Police responded to a call of a bad check at N. Main Package on N. Main Street. Complainant stated that on Sept. 29 a male subject entered the store with a check in the amount of $225, that the cashier took the check and cashed it out, but that his bank returned it.
• Oct. 9, Moultrie Police responded to a call at Fifth Avenue Southwest in reference to a past occurred theft. Complainant stated he contracted with a male subject a month ago to do remodeling, paid the man a $100 deposit and purchased tools and supplies for the job. Complainant stated he hasn’t heard from this subject and has noticed the tools and supplies were missing, though he reported no signs of forced entry.
• On Oct. 12, Moultrie Police report receiving a call of a lost tan leather wallet containing cash in the amount of $600, a driver’s license, Ameris Bank Card and Social Security card somewhere between the Murphy’s gas station and the Verizon store on Veterans Parkway.
• On Oct. 12, Moultrie Police responded to a past occurred battery incident at Third Avenue Northwest. Complainant stated a male subject punched her in the face causing her to hit her face on a vehicle. Complainant reported a front tooth out of place and bleeding inside her lips.
• On Oct. 12, Moultrie Police responded to a burglary on Seventh Avenue Southeast.
• On Oct. 12, Moultrie Police served a criminal trespass warning on a male subject at the request of an employee at Little Caesar’s on First Avenue Southeast.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Joseph Lee Hoover, 41, of Sylvester was charged with DUI, endangering a child by DUI, possession of marijuana misdemeanor, failure to drive within single lane and tail lights required on Oct. 9.
• Manuel Ivan Castillo-DeLeon, 28, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, driving without a valid license and tail light required on Oct. 10.
• Wilfredo Monjaras, 22, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, failure to drive within single lane, open container in vehicle and driving without license on Oct. 10.
• Michael Alexander Arnold, 27, of Moultrie was charged with failure to yield at intersection, DUI, two counts of endangerment of child under 14 and two counts of child restraint law under 8 years of age on Oct. 12.
• Cyntivia Samuel, 22, of Ochlocknee was charged with DUI, speeding, crossing guard line and possession of marijuana less than one ounce on Oct. 12.
Berlin PD
Arrests
• Jose Valentino, 39, of Moultrie was charged with driving without license, move over law violation and tires violation on Oct. 9.
