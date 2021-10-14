Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• William Edward Merritt Sr., 66, 1712 Fourth St. S.E., was charged October 13 with simple battery (family violence).
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Daniel Lamar Simpson, 36, 1024 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged October 12 with loitering and prowling.
•William Forest Dossett, 40, 405 Cottonwood Drive, Stockbridge, Ga., was charged October 13 with two counts of probation violation.
• Brianna Lynn Bennett, 26, 163 Kendallwood Drive, was charged October 13 with three counts of financial transaction card fraud and probation violation.
• Jakeria Williams, 20, 1806 Pearl Ave., Albany, was charged October 12 with prostitution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.