Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Terry Dale Webb, 62, 4358 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 13 with open container (2nd offense city statue), adult restraint law seat belt (18 and older) and DUI (2nd offense).
- Daniel Cory Wilson, 37, 367 John Vickers Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 14 with a probation violation.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Shaka Copeland, 26, 218 S. Ticknor Rd., Doerun, was charged Oct. 12 with a probation violation.
- Monique Hillsman, 39, 1309 S. Vanburen St., Albany, was charged Oct. 12 with two counts of failure to appear.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Johtaveous Dewayne Johnson Jr., 19, 132 Ashley Rd., was charged Oct. 12 with driving while license suspended and speeding - first offense (71 mph in a 55 mph zone).
- Elizabeth Daphne Walker, 36, 1271 Bob Taylor Rd., was charged Oct. 12 with possession of cocaine, DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Ricardo Simon Galarza-Cordova, 43, 1407 Veal Rd. Lot 15, Tifton, was charged Oct.12 with a probation violation.
- Ruby Lynn Simpson, 44, Moultrie, was charged Oct. 13 with failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court.
- Ruth Ann Harris, 57, 303 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Oct. 4 with disorderly conduct.
- Funterious Earl Copeland, 30, 522 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 7 with contempt of court and a bench warrant.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Melanie Jade Wiley, 38, 226 Tallokas St., was charged Oct. 12 with theft by taking.
- Robert Ross Marlowe Jr., 69, 1416 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Oct. 13 with failure to appear.
- Alexandria La Joy Bonner, 22, 502 27th St. S.E. Apt. 3, was charged Oct. 10 with failure to appear.
- Sabrina Kay Stevenson, 46, 550 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 10 with failure to appear.
- Dexter Alexander Davis, 22, 230 Wood Ave., Pavo, was charged Oct. 4 with driving while license withdrawn.
- Edward Freeman Dean, 45, 920 Second St. S.E., was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of failure to appear and a probation violation.
- Matarious Rashun Mackeroy, 32, 1450 River St., Blakely, was charged Oct. 9 with failure to appear.
- Dequin Rogers, 33, 507 Beech St., Tifton, was charged Oct. 7 with failure to appear.
- Jamari Dominique Smith, 28, Moultrie, was charged Oct. 9 with a probation violation.
- John David Lewis, 62, 3209 Sylvester Drive, was charged Oct. 12 with disorderly conduct.
- Miranda Michell Davis, 44, 128 Flint Drive, was charged Oct. 13 with two probation violations.
- Elmar Torres-Rodrigues, 23, 2775 Ellenton Norman Park Rd., was charged Oct. 13 with failure to appear.
