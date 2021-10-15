Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Alejandro Carapia Miranda, 23, 699 Sardis Church Road, was charged October 13 with D.U.I. refusal, driving without headlights when required and driving without a license.

• Glynn Deon Zeigler, 41, 3212 Elum Estates, was charged October 14 with battery - family violence and simple battery - family violence.

• Kaitlyn Shy Anne Roberts, 23, 138 Magnolia Lane, Ivey, Ga., was charged October 14 with probation violation.

• Kendra Patrice Lyles, 54, 302 Second St. N.W., was charged October 13 with aggravated assault.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Christopher Kenneth Barham, 33, 679 Killebren St., Newton, Ala., was charged October 14 with two counts of probation violation.

• Gabriel Cortez, 41, 582 Willow Road, was charged October 14 with expired registration and driving without a valid license. 

• Jessica Marie Luckey, 30, 538 DH Alderman Road, was charged October 14 with probation violation.

