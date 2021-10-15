Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Alejandro Carapia Miranda, 23, 699 Sardis Church Road, was charged October 13 with D.U.I. refusal, driving without headlights when required and driving without a license.
• Glynn Deon Zeigler, 41, 3212 Elum Estates, was charged October 14 with battery - family violence and simple battery - family violence.
• Kaitlyn Shy Anne Roberts, 23, 138 Magnolia Lane, Ivey, Ga., was charged October 14 with probation violation.
• Kendra Patrice Lyles, 54, 302 Second St. N.W., was charged October 13 with aggravated assault.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Christopher Kenneth Barham, 33, 679 Killebren St., Newton, Ala., was charged October 14 with two counts of probation violation.
• Gabriel Cortez, 41, 582 Willow Road, was charged October 14 with expired registration and driving without a valid license.
• Jessica Marie Luckey, 30, 538 DH Alderman Road, was charged October 14 with probation violation.
